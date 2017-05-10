Cal’s Ryan Murphy Presented with Tom Hansen Conference Medal

Cal backstroke star Ryan Murphy has been honored with the 2017 Tom Hansen Conference Medal, which is given out annually to one male and one female athlete from each school that is a member of the Pac-12. The award signifies that the recipient is their school’s outstanding athlete based on athletic performance, academic achievement, and leadership. Athletes from any sport can recieve the award, but it is only given out to seniors.

As a senior at the 2017 NCAA Championships, Murphy earned his 4th-straight championship titles in both the 100 back and 200 back, leaving him undefeated at the NCAA championships in his specialty events throughout his NCAA career. Upon the completion of the meet, Murphy had garnered a season total of 7 All-American honors as a result of his efforts in the backstrokes, 200 IM, and Cal relays.

Murphy, a Business Administration major, has also had recent success in the long course pool, as he represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Rio, he became a 3-time Olympic gold medalist (100-meter back, 200-meter back, 400 medley relay) and broke Aaron Peirsol’s elusive World Record in the 100 back.