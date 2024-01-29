Cal Women Down UC Davis In Water Polo Home Opener

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – After playing its third exhibition of the weekend Sunday morning, the No. 3 California women’s water polo team switched gears for its first official home game of the season, flying past No. 14 UC Davis for the second straight week in a convincing 18-8 victory in the final game of the Cal Cup.

The Golden Bears (4-0) punished the Aggies (0-6) on counters throughout the contest, led by freshman Feline Voordouw’s four goals and a hat trick from Reagan Whitney . Goalkeeper Isabel Williams continued her spectacular start to the year with 13 saves, including 11 in the first half. Nine of Cal’s season-high 18 goals were scored by first-year Bears.

Sharp passing led to a quick 3-1 lead for the home side. The Bears worked it around beautifully on two early power plays leading to quick strikes by Voordouw and Maddie DeMattia . Whitney scored her first after drawing an exclusion and getting the ball right back to fire it down and in.

Cal’s transition offense took center stage from there. Williams consistently sent exquisite long balls over the top of the defense, including on a gorgeous cage-to-cage feed to freshman Julianne Snyder who calmly converted a 1-on-1 to make it 6-2. Janna Tauscher later scored two straight to cap an 8-0 Bear run, putting them up 11-2 with 1:22 to go in the opening half.

The Aggies cut into the lead in the third quarter, but Cal ended the game on a 6-2 run, getting contributions from all over the roster. Freshman Julia Bonaguidi added two fourth-quarter goals and goalkeeper Elaia Hamilton had three saves in her first quarter as a Bear.

The Bears will look to improve on their 4-0 start next Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Stanford Invitational with games against No. 15 Pacific and No. 7 Stanford

No. 3 California 18, No. 14 UC Davis 8

Cal 6 5 3 4 – 18

UCD 2 1 3 2 – 8

Cal Goals: Feline Voordouw 4, Reagan Whitney 3, Julia Bonaguidi 2, Janna Tauscher 2, Maryn Dempsey , Elena Flynn , Maddie DeMattia , Julianne Snyder , Kate Meyer , Lindsey Harris , Abbi Magee

UCD Goals: Kelly Fungerford 4, Gianna Nocetti 2, Madison Sparre, Liberty Massman

Cal Saves: Isabel Williams 13, Elaia Hamilton 3

UCD Saves: Lucy Holland 6, Nellie McAdams 3