Cal, Stanford Men Set For Annual Triple Distance Meet On Friday

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – California men’s swimming & diving and rival Stanford will clash for the first time in the 2021-22 season Friday afternoon at Spieker Aquatics Complex with the annual Triple Distance Meet. The matinee competition begins at 2 p.m. PT.

A unique training opportunity for both squads, the Triple Distance Meet requires the Golden Bears and the Cardinal to swim three distances of one stroke, with individuals racing at 50, 100 and 200 yards in each event. Distance freestylers will race the 200, 500 and 1,000 while individual medley specialists swim the 100, 200 and 400 IM. Both teams will also compete in a pair of relay events.

Live results are expected to be available via the Meet Mobile app.

Fans attending the meet are strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings in outdoor areas. Facial coverings are required at all times in indoor spaces (i.e., restrooms) for guests ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. Masks will be available at entrances for fans upon request. More information about Cal’s fan attendance policy can be viewed here.

LAST TIME IN THE POOL

The Bears excelled throughout a split-squad weekend on Oct. 22-23 that saw 16 swimmers roll past Utah in a 166-95 Pac-12 dual meet win before the rest of the team proved victorious at the Pacific Invite in Stockton, where Cal won 11 of 14 events.

Bookended by a pair of relay victories in the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, Cal saw eight different swimmers earn wins across 12 total individual events in Salt Lake City on Oct. 22. Hugo González paced the field with two individual wins in the 100 backstroke (48.08) and the 200 breaststroke (1:57.18), while leading off Cal’s 200 medley relay win (1:29.19) with a 22.53 backstroke split and swimming an anchor split of 43.57 on Cal’s 400 free relay win (2:59.53). Cal flexed its depth the following day at Pacific with seven Bears earning individual wins, including a pair from both Kai Crews (100 back, 50.22; 200 back, 1:49.65) and Jacques Laeuffer (100 breast, 56.85; 200 breast, 2:02.48).

IN THE RANKINGS

Cal is ranked second nationally in the 2021-22 CSCAA preseason poll, which was released Thursday, Oct. 14. The Bears’ 360 points rank behind Texas’ 375.

JULIAN SELECTED FOR WORLD SHORT-COURSE TEAM

Fifth-year senior Trenton Julian will join Cal alumnus Tom Shields in representing Team USA at the 2021 FINA Short-Course World Championships on Dec. 16-21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Julian will swim the 200-meter fly and Shields will swim the 50m and 100m butterfly events. The championships are contested in a 25-meter pool rather than a 50-meter pool used at the Olympics and other international competitions.

STAY POSTED

For complete coverage of Cal men’s swimming and diving, please follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim) and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).