Cal Defeats UCLA 155-144 As Meet Comes Down To Final Relay

UCLA vs Cal

February 3, 2024

SCY

The UCLA women hosted Cal on Saturday. The meet came down to the final event as Cal won the meet by 11 points, 155-144.

Isabelle Stadden led the way for Cal. Stadden swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 in a 54.14 and the 200 in a 1:56.87. Her 200 backstroke was key as she finished about a second ahead of UCLA’s Rosie Murphy who touched in a 1:57.92.

Stadden also helped Cal win the meet on the final event. The team’s 200 free relay of Stephanie Akakabota, Eloise Riley, Stadden, and Ella Mazurek. The team swam to a final time of a 1:30.52. Stadden had the faster split with a 22.32 flying start.

Akakabota and Riley each earned individual wins as well, battling it out with UCLA’s Brooke Schaffer each time. Akakabota won the 50 free in a 23.07, just 0.05 seconds ahead of UCLA’s Schaffer who touched in a 23.12. Riley won the women’s 100 frein a 50.03, just 0.07 seconds ahead of Schaffer who touched in a 50.10.

Leah Polonsky earned two individual wins for Cal. Polonsky first won the 200 fly in a 2:01.14. Later in the meet, Polonsky won the 200 IM by over a second, touching in a 2:00.25.

UCLA had big wins from their distance freestyle groups. Paige Maceachern won the women’s 500 freestyle in a 4:54.55, half a second ahead of Cal’s Kathryn Hazle who touched in a 4:55.03. Maceachern was second in the 1000 freestyle, touching two seconds behind teammate Ashley Kolessar. Kolessar touched in a 10:05.39 while Maceachern touched in a 10:07.45.

Despite losing the 200 free relay, UCLA picked up big points in the 400 medley relay to open the meet. UCLA’s ‘B’ relay of Rosie Murphy, Eva Carlson, Joanie Cash, and Sarah Bennetts won in a 3:40.27. UCLA’s ‘A relay of Fay Lustria, Ana Jih-Schiff, Aislinn Walsh, and Schaffer was second in a 3:40.51.

Jih-Schiff also helped UCLA to an individual win, touching at the wall in the 200 breast in a 2:14.60. Jih-Schiff led a 1-2 charge as Bennetts was 2nd in a 2:15.16.

Diving was huge for UCLA as they won both events, including a 1-2-3 sweep on the 1 meter. Eden Cheng won the 1 meter in a 277.0, and Zoe Kespersgaard won the 3 meter in a 294.85.

