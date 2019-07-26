Caeleb Dressel Ne 100m Fly Me Toda Michael Phelps Ka Record – Race Video

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
200 butterfly me jaha Hungary ke kristof milak ne michael phelps ka record break kiya whi aaj USA Ke Caeleb Dressel Ne 100m Butterfly Me Michael phelps ka 10 saal purana World Record tod diya.
Mixed relay me dressel ne 49.33 me 100m butterfly complete kari jo ki 49 ke barrier ko break karne ke kafi kareeb tha.
100m butterfly ke jo fastest splits hai unpar ek najar:
|DRESSEL – 2017 FINALS
|DRESSEL – 2019 PRELIMS
|DRESSEL – 2019 SEMIFINALS
|PHELPS – 2009 FINALS
|1st 50
|23.31
|23.44
|22.83
|23.36
|2nd 50
|26.55
|26.84
|26.67
|26.46
|TOTAL TIME
|49.86
|50.28
|49.50* WORLD RECORD
|49.82
Caeleb Dressel breaks his first world record, and it is a Michael Phelps world record in the 100m butterfly. Phelps has lost two of his three world records this week, his only individual one left standing is 400m IM. pic.twitter.com/5lziER5Tx2
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 26, 2019
Michael Phelps ka record tod kar aaj caeleb Dressel ne 10 fastest 100m butterfly me apni jagah top par bna li.
Men’s 100m Butterfly Me Top 10 Performance:
- Caeleb Dressel(USA), 49.50
- Michael Phelps(USA), 49.82
- Milorad Cavic (SRB), 49.95
- Joseph Schooling(SGP), 50.39
- Ian Crocker (USA), 50.40
- Rafael Munoz (ESP), 40.41
- Chad le Clos (RSA), 50.56
- Kristof Milak(HUN), 50.62
- Piero Codia (ITA), 50.64
- Ablert Subirats (VEN), 50.65
