Caeleb Dressel Ne 100m Fly Me Toda Michael Phelps Ka Record – Race Video

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

200 butterfly me jaha Hungary ke kristof milak ne michael phelps ka record break kiya whi aaj USA Ke Caeleb Dressel Ne 100m Butterfly Me Michael phelps ka 10 saal purana World Record tod diya.

Mixed relay me dressel ne 49.33 me 100m butterfly complete kari jo ki 49 ke barrier ko break karne ke kafi kareeb tha.

100m butterfly ke jo fastest splits hai unpar ek najar:

DRESSEL – 2017 FINALS DRESSEL – 2019 PRELIMS DRESSEL – 2019 SEMIFINALS PHELPS – 2009 FINALS
1st 50 23.31 23.44 22.83 23.36
2nd 50 26.55 26.84 26.67 26.46
TOTAL TIME 49.86 50.28 49.50* WORLD RECORD 49.82

 

Michael Phelps ka record tod kar aaj caeleb Dressel ne 10 fastest 100m butterfly me apni jagah top par bna li.

Men’s 100m Butterfly Me Top 10 Performance:

  1. Caeleb Dressel(USA), 49.50
  2. Michael Phelps(USA), 49.82
  3. Milorad Cavic (SRB), 49.95
  4. Joseph Schooling(SGP), 50.39
  5. Ian Crocker (USA), 50.40
  6. Rafael Munoz (ESP), 40.41
  7. Chad le Clos (RSA), 50.56
  8. Kristof Milak(HUN), 50.62
  9. Piero Codia (ITA), 50.64
  10. Ablert Subirats (VEN), 50.65

