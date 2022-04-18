Caeleb Dressel 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials Predictions

I’ve been putting this off all season, because typically Caeleb Dressel pops a little speed in-season. He cracks the door to let us know… Hey swim fans, this is coming down the pike. Not this season. His first pro swim competition in Chicago was slow. His pro swim stop in San Antonio wasn’t slow, but it was a little slow for him.

50 free – 21.8

100 free – 49.1

100 fly – 52.7

The Truth? It’s been a short season. And he’s only been to a handful of competitions, and U.S. World Champ Trials is in April, the 26th-30th, which is way early.

We know he’s been working hard. We know he got crushed over Christmas training. And he posts those weight lifting videos. He recently posted that video of a big SNATCH, which was a personal best he’s been chasing.

I feel like I should say he burnt from the last 4 years, but Dressel has signaled to us he thinks TIME. IS. SHORT. And he’s hungry to race.

You know, with Kyle Chalmers likely skipping Worlds, and Kliment Kolesnikov now banned due the Russia’s war on Ukraine, Dressel still wins the sprints at World Championships even if he’s a little off this year.

So for a swimstar who just needs to get the job done in Greensboro, NC, here are my Caeleb Dressel World Championship Trials Predictions:

100 fly – 50.2 – a win

50 free – 21.3 – barely edging Michael Andrew

100 free – 47.62 – for the win

200 free – which i would love to see, in case he’s testing his 200 legs – 1:45.8

But who care what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

