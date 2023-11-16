BYU’s Jordan Tiffany Hits 44.85 100 Fly On Day 1 Of Mizzou Invite

2023 Mizzou Invitational

November 15-17, 2023

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

Live Stream

Results: Meet Mobile

The annual Mizzou Invitational kicked off this today in Columbia, Missouri. Tonight’s lineup featured the 200 freestyle relay, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 400 medley relay.

Mizzou came away with victories in 6 of the 12 events contested, three of the four relays. The team of Sierra Smith (22.56), Taylor Williams (22.08), Paige Striley (22.65), and Francesca Smith (21.88) combined for a 1:29.17 in the 200 freestyle relay, dipping them under the NCAA ‘B’ standard.

Williams, a junior, managed a quick turnaround to take 1st in the 100 fly in a season best time of 52.36. Her time puts her just two-tenths shy of her personal best from SECs, and is about half a second quicker than she was at this meet a year ago. Taking 2nd was TCU’s Tania Quaglieri, who dropped over two seconds for a new school record time of 53.10.

After delivering the fastest split on the 200 freestyle relay, freshman Francesca Smith also captured the top spot in the individual event. She got her hand on the wall 1st at 22.57, narrowly out-touching her teammates Zara Zallen (22.61) and Sierra Smith (22.67).

BYU’s Jordan Tiffany clocked back-to-back best times and school records en route to winning the men’s 100 fly. In prelims, he shaved a few tenths off to post a 45.30, then dropped another half second in finals for a 44.85. His time currently ranks him 3rd so far this season, though that will likely change as other mid-season meets progress this week.

Tiffany’s teammate Luigi Riva contributed another individual victory for BYU in the 50 freestyle. The junior cracked 20-seconds for the first time in his career with a time of 19.59, winning the event by a tenth.

Tiffany and Riva were also both members of BYU’s winning 400 medley relay. Tiffany led off in a best 100 backstroke time of 45.24, while Brad Prolo (52.33), Tanner Edwards (46.04), and Riva (43.09) finished things off to post a 3:06.70 and get under the NCAA ‘B’ time.

The women’s 500 freestyle went to Mizzou’s Jane Smith, who neared her personal best with a 4:47.76. Finishing less than a second behind Smith was Mikayla Popham, who led a 2-3-4 TCU finish with a new program record time of 4:48.50.

Milan Fabian picked up TCU’s first victory of the meet in the 500. He stopped the clock at 4:22.24, which is over four seconds under what he posted at mid-season last fall.

Taking 1st in the 200 IM was Florida International senior Christie Chue, who clocked a big best time of 1:57.73 to clear the field by nearly three seconds. Her teammate, Nicole Frank, took 2nd (2:00.18), while BYU’s Emma Marusakova grabbed 3rd (2:01.03).

In the men’s 200 IM, Will Goodwin delivered another victory for Mizzou with a season best time of 1:45.17. His performance is an improvement from this meet last fall, where he placed 3rd with a 1:46.97.

Team Scores Through Day 1

Women:

Mizzou – 343 TCU – 178.5 BYU – 127.5 Florida International – 114 Kansas – 61 San Jose State – 59 Lindenwood – 41

Men: