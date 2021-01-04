Bulldogs Sweep Opening Day of Georgia Diving Invite

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – With a springboard sweep, the University of Georgia diving team opened the new year in impressive fashion Sunday afternoon on the first day of the Georgia Diving Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Senior Zach Allen and freshman Meghan Wenzel continued their outstanding campaigns with victories on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, respectively. Allen took first in the final with a Zone-qualifying score of 351.95 after setting a new personal-best mark in prelims at 359.00. Wenzel also placed first in both rounds, taking the final with a Zone cut of 285.20 after posting a 299.35 score in the earlier session.

On the 3-meter, junior Ellie Crump finished fourth with a score of 256.05, followed by junior Tally Brown , who took sixth at 230.00 in her debut performance for Georgia. Meanwhile, junior Hudson Coldren placed 10th on the 1-meter with a score of 199.50.

The Georgia Diving Invitational continues Monday with the women’s platform and men’s 3-meter events. The session will open at 11 a.m. with live updates available on DiveMeets.

For all news and updates about Georgia swimming and diving, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving).

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The diving Vols and Lady Vols opened the new year Sunday with a strong showing on day one of the Georgia Diving Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

“The team stepped up and really had a great attitude throughout,” diving coach Dave Parrington said. “Both the men and women had some really solid performances. They got up and competed today and we’re looking forward to continuing that tomorrow.”

Sophomores Elle Renner and Kara Holt opened the competition for the women, scoring a second and third place finish on 3-meter springboard. Renner scored 280.55 to place second, while Holt finished third with a score of 276.80.

“Kara and Elle have to carry the load this week and they certainly stepped up today,” Parrington said. “I was really pleased with their composure and competitiveness and the way they dove.”

Tennessee had five divers in competition on the men’s side, led by Will Hallam who placed second on 1-meter with a score of 323.00. Matthew Wade and Keegan Richardson finished fourth and fifth, respectively, scoring 310.20 and 303.90.

Freshman Jacob Reasor scored 275.55, notching a seventh place finish, while Nick McCann rounded out the group with a ninth place finish and a score of 200.40.

“It was a really good outing for the guys,” Parrington said. “Will in particular because he has been through shoulder surgery and it’s been kind of a long road for him. There was a little bit of pressure on him because we don’t have many opportunities to get zone scores, but he got up and really got after it today. I couldn’t be prouder of him, it was probably the highlight of the day, getting his zone score and then besting it in the final.”

UP NEXT

Tennessee is back on the boards Monday for day two of the Georgia Diving Invitational. The men compete on 3-meter, with the women taking to platform.