BSN Sports Free Webinar: IM Training Tips With Olympian Elizabeth Beisel

BSN SPORTS is excited to announce our latest FREE webinar installment on Thursday, January 21st at 1-2PM EST. It is being hosted by Elizabeth Beisel, 3x Olympian and 2x Olympic medalist. Elizabeth recently just published a book called “Silver Linings,” is now the host of Silver Lining Live on the CG Sports Network as well as Deck Pass Live, a USA Swimming production.

Elizabeth will share her expertise and present on the topic of “Individual Medley Training Tips,” walking us through her tips and tricks of all the various I.M. training methods that helped propel her to be one of the best in the world. In 2008, Beisel competed in both the 400 IM and 200 backstroke as the youngest member of Team USA. In 2012, Beisel brought home two Olympic medals; a silver in the 400m Individual Medley, and a bronze in the 200m backstroke. At the 2016 Olympics, she was voted by her teammates to serve as Captain of the U.S. Olympic Team.

Her knowledge is unrivaled, absolutely don't waste this opportunity to learn, completely free of charge.

We offer free certificates of attendance for coaches who attend and you can request that here –www.bsnsports.com/ib/attendance.

Date: Thursday, January 21st

Time: 1-2PM EST

Link to Register: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/beiselweb

