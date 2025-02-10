Brown Combines For 13 Event Wins To Highlight Boston Winter Open

2025 BOSTON WINTER OPEN

February 7-8, 2025

Boston, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

BOSTON – Brown women’s swimming and diving finished its regular season at the Boston Winter Open, picking up five wins in the two-day meet.

On Friday night, Amelia Hines got things started for the Bears with a win in the 500 freestyle (5:00.94).

Lily Robinson finished second in the 50 freestyle (20.70), with Gianna Miller taking fourth (23.77).

Serena Cui won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 264.70.

On Saturday, the top three spots in the 100 backstroke belonged to Brown with Lily Welsh earning the win in a time of 55.66. Brooke Manning (55.91) finished second and Isabelle Shapiro (56.01) took third.

Bella Antoniuk finished second in the 1650 freestyle with a time of 17:25.03 and Hines was third (17.29.21).

Emilia Barck was victorious in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:00.96.

Gianna Miller was the top finisher in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.41.

Amie Barrow took home the 200 breaststroke win with a time of 2:15.28.

UP NEXT

Brown will compete in the Ivy League Championships at Princeton from Feb. 19-22.

BOSTON – Brown men’s swimming and diving closed out its regular season at the Boston Winter Open. The Bears earned eight wins over the two-day meet.

On Friday night, Brown started strong going 1-2 in the 500 freestyle. Erik Nadecki picked up the win in a time of 4:27.59 and Aaron Martin followed at 4:30.84.

Jack Butera won the 200 IM with a time of 1:48.74 and James Gottfried was fourth (1:50.63).

Donavan Jeng earned a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle (20.46).

The team of Chris Ma , Carlos Munoz, Lachlan Kirby and Jeng closed out the night with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:02.14).

Saturday began with Ma winning the 100 butterfly in a time of 48.35.

The Bears owned the top three spots in the 400 IM with Matthew Purcell winning (3:53.41), followed by Gottfried (3:54.34) and Nadecki (3:54.38).

Purcell also finished the afternoon with a win in the 1650 freestyle (15:37.97) and Christopher Chang was third (15:59.27).

Martin finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:39.34) with Jeng finishing in third (1:39.48).

Butera was the top finisher for Brown in the 100 breaststroke with a second-place finish (55.02). Butera also finished second in the 200 butterfly (1:49.86) and Ma finished third with a time of 1:50.77.

Zach Le-Nguyen picked up the win in the 100 backstroke (48.54) with Munoz finishing in second (49.17).

Munoz took second in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:47.84.

Jeng took home the win in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall in 44.60.

Gottfried was the top Bear in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:02.11.

UP NEXT

Brown will be competing in the Ivy League Championships from Feb. 26-March 1 at the Katherine M. Coleman Aquatics Center.

Courtesy: Boston University Athletics

BOSTON – Led by a season-best time from sophomore Han Hoang in the 50-yard freestyle, the Boston University swimming & diving teams hosted the opening night of the seventh annual Boston Winter Open on Friday at FitRec Competition Pool.

Hoang won the 50 free in a time of 23.51 while freshman Abraham Lee took third on the men’s side (20.77). Both times were the fastest by any Terrier this season.

The Terriers had four of the top 10 finishers in the men’s 200-yard individual medley and all four were season-best times, led by sophomore Derek Cheng in fifth at 1:52.82.

The second and final day of the Boston Winter Open will take place on Saturday (Feb. 8) with the first session starting at noon and the final session beginning at 7 p.m.

BOSTON – The Boston University swimming & diving home schedule came to a close on Saturday with the final two sessions of the Boston Winter Open at FitRec Competition Pool.

In the afternoon session, sophomore Han Hoang took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.32, the second-fastest time by a Terrier this season. Also in the afternoon, senior Ashley Scafetta closed out her BU career session with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (season-best 1:07.51).

Senior Fia McCarty , who took third in that 100 breast race (1:06.68), finished her career with three classmates ( Ella Erickson , Keilah Eckhart , Ava Keane ) in the 400-yard medley relay in the evening. Eckhart also took fifth in the 100 freestyle with a season-best 52.17.

Senior Tomas Samuolis led off in the men’s 400 medley relay for his final swim as a Terrier and classmate Justin Liao closed out his career in the 200-yard breaststroke (7th, 2:06.23).

Junior Jackson Hogue turned in a season-best performance in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:02.68.

The Terriers now turn their attention to the Patriot League Championships, which will take place Feb. 19-22 at Bucknell.