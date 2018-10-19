British Para-Swimming Names 2019 Performance Teams

British Para-Swimming has named the 55 athletes that will constitute the teams for its 2018-2019 World Class Performance Program.

The selected athletes will receive direct support through the Program. The athletes will also receive access to “world-class sports science and medicine services, advanced training camp and competition opportunities and support from British Swimming performance staff and National Institute of Sport programmes across the UK,” per the British Swimming press release.

Of the 55 athletes, 14 were named to the “Podium” team, 16 to the “Podium Potential” team, and 25 to the Para-Swimming Academy Team.

“The 30 athletes selected onto our podium and podium potential squads bring a level of youthfulness matched with the determination and resilience to be successful at the top level,” said National Performance Director Chris Furber. “The next two years will be about fine tuning our process and ensuring that athletes are well supported to the blocks and beyond, and also enable them to achieve their dreams.”

British para-swimmers racked up 55 medals at the 2018 World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, and kick off the new season at the British Para-Swimming program conference in Manchester this weekend.

“The 2018-2019 selection is our largest and youngest squad of para-swimmers from across the three Home Nation Talent Programmes and we are looking forward to working with these athletes and their coaches,” said Performance Pathway Manager Craig Nicholson. “The Academy squad has become an integral step on the para-swimming pathway in supporting the athletes through their transition from the Home Nation Talent programmes through to the World Class programme.”

Podium Team

Athlete Home Team Coach
Stephen Clegg City of Sunderland
Danny Thompson
Tom Hamer National Performance Centre/ COMAST Graeme Smith
Oliver Hynd Nova Centurion Glenn Smith
Michael Jones National Performance Centre/ COMAST Graeme Smith
Scott Quin Warrender Baths Kostas Kalitsis
Lewis White COMAST Mark Rose
Jessica-Jane Applegate UEA City of Norwich SC Alex Pinniger
Louise Fiddes Hatfield SC Janko Gojkovic
Bethany Firth Ards Nelson Lindsay
Eleanor Robinson Northampton SC
Jacquie Marshall
Hannah Russell National Performance Centre/ COMAST Graeme Smith
Eleanor Simmonds Camden Swiss Cottage Billy Pye
Maisie Summers- Newton Northampton
Jacquie Marshall
Alice Tai Ealing SC Dave Heathcock

Podium Potential Team

Athlete Home Team Coach
Oludaisi Adefisan Nova Centurion Glenn Smith
Jonathan Booth Borough of Kirklees Richard Swystun
Jordan Catchpole
 UEA City of Norwich SC Alex Pinniger
Tyler Ioannou Wycombe SC Kevin Brooks
Jacob Leach Cockermouth SC Sean Balmer
Conner Morrison University of Aberdeen Gregor McMillan
Andrew Mullen City of Glasgow/Ren96 Ian Wright
Katie Crowhurst Wycombe SC David Gee
Danielle Hartin Basildon Phoenix Doug Campbell
Grace Harvey National Performance Centre/ Hoddesdon Graeme Smith
Abby Kane North Ayrshire ASC Jess Wilkie
Tully Kearney City of Manchester Matt Walker
Zara Mullooly City of Guildford Lee Spindlow
Rebecca Redfern Worcester City Mark Stowe
Megan Richter Orion Carl Flynn
Toni Shaw University of Aberdeen Gregor McMillan

Para-Swimming Academy Team:

Athlete Home Team Coach
Luke Batty Bolton Metro Swimming Squad Ric Howard
Lewis Beagrie Hamilton Baths Ann O’Neill
Roan Brennan Basildon and Phoenix SC Karen Epsley
Dylan Broom Ian Rosser
Torfaen Dolphins Performance
Oliver Carter Stirling University SC Josh Williamson
Rhys Davies Pembroke & District ASC Craig Nelson
Benjamin Grainger
 Mount Kelly
Lawrie Thompson
George Kelman-Johns
 Swim Bournemouth Matt Heathcock
Louis Lawlor City of Glasgow Danielle Brayson
Leo McCrea Bournemouth Collegiate School Academy James Ryan
Jack Milne Dundee City Aquatics David Haig
Benjamin Pope Havant & Waterlooville SC Zoe Stemp
Kieran Williams Newquay Cormorants SC Ian Russell
Aliya Bacakoglu Borough of Kirklees SC Jason Kan
Ellie Challis Colchester Phoenix ASC Julie Jago
Scarlett Humphrey
 Northampton Swimming Club Michael Haines
Beth Johnston B.E.S.T Robyn Methven
Seren Leconte Rhondda Cynon Taf Performance Swim Squad Keith Morgan
Rebecca Lewis Rhondda Cynon Taf Performance Swim Squad Keith Morgan
Megan Neave City of Derby Swimming Club Jamie Brown
Leah O’Connell Camden Swimming Club Gerry Gillespie
Georgia Sheffield City of Salford SC Danielle Naylor
Fern Sneddon Royal Tunbridge Wells Monson SC Della Clout
Brock Whiston Barking & Dagenham Aquatics Club Siobhan George
Stewart Nicklin
Meghan Willis Torfaen Dolphins Performance Brett Nowell

 

