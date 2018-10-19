British Para-Swimming Names 2019 Performance Teams

British Para-Swimming has named the 55 athletes that will constitute the teams for its 2018-2019 World Class Performance Program.

The selected athletes will receive direct support through the Program. The athletes will also receive access to “world-class sports science and medicine services, advanced training camp and competition opportunities and support from British Swimming performance staff and National Institute of Sport programmes across the UK,” per the British Swimming press release.

Of the 55 athletes, 14 were named to the “Podium” team, 16 to the “Podium Potential” team, and 25 to the Para-Swimming Academy Team.

“The 30 athletes selected onto our podium and podium potential squads bring a level of youthfulness matched with the determination and resilience to be successful at the top level,” said National Performance Director Chris Furber. “The next two years will be about fine tuning our process and ensuring that athletes are well supported to the blocks and beyond, and also enable them to achieve their dreams.”

British para-swimmers racked up 55 medals at the 2018 World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, and kick off the new season at the British Para-Swimming program conference in Manchester this weekend.

“The 2018-2019 selection is our largest and youngest squad of para-swimmers from across the three Home Nation Talent Programmes and we are looking forward to working with these athletes and their coaches,” said Performance Pathway Manager Craig Nicholson. “The Academy squad has become an integral step on the para-swimming pathway in supporting the athletes through their transition from the Home Nation Talent programmes through to the World Class programme.”

Podium Team

Athlete Home Team Coach Stephen Clegg City of Sunderland Danny Thompson Tom Hamer National Performance Centre/ COMAST Graeme Smith Oliver Hynd Nova Centurion Glenn Smith Michael Jones National Performance Centre/ COMAST Graeme Smith Scott Quin Warrender Baths Kostas Kalitsis Lewis White COMAST Mark Rose Jessica-Jane Applegate UEA City of Norwich SC Alex Pinniger Louise Fiddes Hatfield SC Janko Gojkovic Bethany Firth Ards Nelson Lindsay Eleanor Robinson Northampton SC Jacquie Marshall Hannah Russell National Performance Centre/ COMAST Graeme Smith Eleanor Simmonds Camden Swiss Cottage Billy Pye Maisie Summers- Newton Northampton Jacquie Marshall Alice Tai Ealing SC Dave Heathcock

Podium Potential Team

Athlete Home Team Coach Oludaisi Adefisan Nova Centurion Glenn Smith Jonathan Booth Borough of Kirklees Richard Swystun Jordan Catchpole UEA City of Norwich SC Alex Pinniger Tyler Ioannou Wycombe SC Kevin Brooks Jacob Leach Cockermouth SC Sean Balmer Conner Morrison University of Aberdeen Gregor McMillan Andrew Mullen City of Glasgow/Ren96 Ian Wright Katie Crowhurst Wycombe SC David Gee Danielle Hartin Basildon Phoenix Doug Campbell Grace Harvey National Performance Centre/ Hoddesdon Graeme Smith Abby Kane North Ayrshire ASC Jess Wilkie Tully Kearney City of Manchester Matt Walker Zara Mullooly City of Guildford Lee Spindlow Rebecca Redfern Worcester City Mark Stowe Megan Richter Orion Carl Flynn Toni Shaw University of Aberdeen Gregor McMillan

Para-Swimming Academy Team: