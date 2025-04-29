Brie Powers Tabbed As Head Coach For Kalamazoo College Swimming & Diving

Brie Powers has been named the head coach of Kalamazoo College’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs, the school announced on Friday, April 25th.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brie back to Kalamazoo College as our new head swimming and diving coach,” Jamie Zorbo, Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach, said in a statement to Kalamazoo College Athletics. “Brie brings a tremendous amount of energy, experience, and a deep commitment to student-athlete development—both in and out of the pool. Throughout the search process, she stood out for her clear vision for the future of our swimming and diving program and her genuine passion for Kalamazoo College. A proud Kalamazoo native and former All-American swimmer at the University of Texas, Brie pairs elite competitive experience with a deep-rooted love for this community. Her enthusiasm, leadership, and thoughtful approach to building a strong and supportive team culture make her an outstanding fit. We’re excited for what’s ahead under her leadership and confident she’ll make a lasting impact on our storied program.”

Powers returns to Kalamazoo after previously serving as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2021. Following her time with the Hornets, she took on the role of aquatic director at the Allegan Aquatic Center, where she was responsible for developing swim programs, teaching lessons, and coordinating home meets.

Since 2022, Powers has served as a lead assistant coach for Greater Kalamazoo Crocs. Alongside her coaching career, Powers is pursuing her master’s degree in elementary education through Western Michigan University and participating in the Urban Teacher Residency Program with Kalamazoo Public Schools. She is set to graduate this June.

Before joining Kalamazoo College as an assistant coach in 2017, Powers led the swimming program at Kalamazoo Central High School from 2015 to 2017. She also spent time coaching with the Kalamazoo United Swim Club and has been involved with Kalamazoo Masters since 2015, a role she will continue alongside her new position. Earlier in her career, she served as an assistant coach with Texas Longhorn Aquatics from 2011 to 2015, where she coached and developed swimmers between the ages of 6 and 18.

Originally from Kalamazoo, Powers competed at the University of Texas from 2007 to 2011. During her collegiate career, she earned All-American recognition, qualified for the NCAA Championships four times, and twice competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials (2008 and 2012). She was also honored on the Big XII Commissioner’s Honor Roll and completed her degree at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Communications in 2011.

“I’m excited to return to a program and campus that holds such a meaningful place in my heart,” Powers said. “As a Kalamazoo native who trained out of Kalamazoo College’s pool, this is a place that shaped me, inspired me, and gave me so much from a young age. I look forward to connecting with the past, present, and future swimmers and divers who have made and will continue to make this program so special.

“My goal is to build a culture of success, unity, and pride—both in the pool and beyond. I want our athletes to find fulfillment and success in the sport they love, and I’m committed to guiding them to reach their full potential during their four years at Kalamazoo. More importantly, I hope the lessons they learn here carry with them far beyond those four years. Kalamazoo College has a strong tradition of excellence, and I look forward to honoring that legacy while pushing the program to even greater heights.”