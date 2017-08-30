Braden Holloway Explains Biggest Takeaways From The Summer (Video)

Braden Holloway is coming off of a massively successful summer of 2017. In addition to being on the coaching staff for the world university games in Taipai, 4 products of NC State (Ryan Held, Justin Ress, Hannah Moore, and Alexia Zevnik) all earned medals at the games.

Justin Ress was the breakout star of the Universiade, winning the 100 back (while finishing within two one-hundredths of his season-best which sits #8 worldwide), 400 medley relay and 400 free relay while taking silver in the 50 backstroke.

Ryan Held was on both of those relays as well, splitting 48.2 on the free and anchoring in a stellar 47.8 on the medley. He also won the 100 free gold in 48.36.

Pn the distance end, Hannah Moore took home bronze for the United States in the women’s 1500 free, going 16:11.68.

Canada’s Alexia Zevnik was another relay hero, coming up with a huge 54.10 anchor job on the 400 free relay to give Canada its only gold medal of the meet. Zevnik also took silver in the 200 back in 2:09.92.

Holloway spoke at this week’s ASCA convention, and even though he is one of the younger coaches speaking at the conference, he’s revered as one of the most insightful for his successes at NC State.