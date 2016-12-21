Bottom To Top: Michigan Women Holding Pace At Top of Big Ten

Entering his fifth season in charge of the women’s program at Michigan, Mike Bottom has the Wolverines at the top.

Michigan won its first Big Ten title in more than a decade last spring, topping Indiana in front of a home crowd. That was the first big breakthrough for Bottom’s women’s team after a run of incredible success with the Wolverine men. Bottom has been coaching the men’s program since 2008 and has won 7 Big Ten titles in his 8 seasons. That also includes a momentous run to the NCAA title back in 2013.

And now that success seems to be trickling over to the women’s program, which isn’t giving up any ground at the top of the Big Ten.

At the midway point of the 2016-2017 season, Michigan is on a roll, hitting 3 relay A cuts at the Georgia Invite and nailing all 5 relays within the top 16 in NCAA ranks at the moment. That’s headed by an 800 free relay that sits 4th nationwide.

Michigan’s dominance at the moment is keyed on the freestyle races. The Wolverines have A cuts in all three free relays, meaning they’ll qualify to swim all relays that achieve even a B cut at the NCAA Championships. They also own the #3 time in the country in the 200, 500, 1000 and 1650 freestyles. Over those last three distances, Michigan has two swimmers inside the top 10 nationally. Here’s a look at the events in which Michigan currently has a swimmer ranked in the top 20 in the NCAA:

100 free: #13 Haughey

200: #3 Haughey

500: #3 Ryan, #4 Bi,

1000: #3 Bi, #7 Ryan

1650: #3 Bi, #6 Ryan

1 BR: #17 Kopas

2 BR: #16 Kopas, #17 Haughey

2FL: #12 Krause

2IM: #11 Haughey

4IM: #18 Bi

Sophomores Siobhan Haughey and Rose Bi are following up on huge rookie years with top-5 ranks. Haughey, of Hong Kong, was an All-American in the 200 free last year, and could push for top 8 in the 100 free and 200 IM this coming season. Bi, who competes for China internationally, made the NCAA final in the 500 and 1650 last year. Throw in junior G Ryan, who is having a tremendous early season, and Michigan has three different swimmers with top-3 ranks nationally.

Freshman Vanessa Krause is also making a lot of noise, hitting new lifetime-bests just three months into her college career. She was 53.04 in the 100 fly and 1:55.76 in the 200 fly at the Georgia Invite, the latter leading the Big Ten.

Speaking of the Big Ten, Michigan currently holds the conference’s top time in 8 of 18 Big Ten Championships events. That includes 3 of the 5 relays, in what could be a huge points boost come February. Behind Michigan, Minnesota holds 5 top times (including both medley relays), Indiana has 3 and Ohio State 2.