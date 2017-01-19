Boise State Hits The Road For Dual Meets At Wyoming, Denver

Boise State swimming and diving hits the road this weekend for dual meets Friday and Saturday at Wyoming and Denver, respectively.

The Broncos, 3-1 this season in head-to-head action, begin the weekend Friday at Laramie High School, taking on Mountain West rival Wyoming. Diving events are scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. with the swimming card getting underway at 5 p.m.

The Cowgirls most recently hosted a tri-meet last Friday and Saturday (Jan. 13-14) against Denver and Minnesota, falling 227-80 to Denver and 225-90 to Minnesota. Freshman Daniela Luna Rocha was a bright spot in the pool for the Cowgirls, winning the 500 free and taking second in the 1,000 free, while on the diving boards Karla Contreras topped the 3-meter field and finished second on 1-meter.

Denver split the tri-meet, as it win over Wyoming was paired with a 179-136 loss to Minnesota. Sophomore Bailey Andison was named Summit League Swimmer of the Week thanks to her performance in Laramie as she swept the 200 and 400 IMs and finished fifth in both the 100 and 200 breasts.

Saturday’s meet at Denver, which will also include Colorado Mesa, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Boise State is coming off of a 164-128 victory at Idaho this past Saturday . Sophomore Ally Kleinsorgen was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career after notching three victories against the Vandals, capturing the 100 back in an NCAA B Cut time of 54.89 and being part of the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays. Senior Felicity Cann along with juniors Emma Chard and Monica Bottelberghe also picked up three wins apiece in Moscow. On the boards, freshman Taylor Hosein posted a career-best score of 275.25 on 1-meter to finish second in the field.

It is the penultimate weekend of action for the Bronco swimmers and divers before they compete at the Mountain West Championships from Feb. 15-18 in College Station, Texas. Next weekend the Bronco swimmers will host Northern Arizona and Nevada ( Jan. 28 ) at the Boise West YMCA while the divers will head to Colorado Springs, Colo., to compete at the AFA Diving Invitational.

News courtesy of Boise State Athletics.