Boise and Mountain View High Tie For Boys Idaho 6A State Title, Bishop Kelly Wins Girls Crown

2024 Idaho High School 6A Championships

November 8-9, 2024

Boise City Aquatic Center — Boise, ID

25 Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Boys’ Meet

It came down to the 400 freestyle relay to decide the winner of the 2024 Idaho 6A Boys’ Championship. Boise High School, intent on preserving their win streak, came into the final relay down by eight points to Mountain View High School’s bid for a first state title. Boise did what they needed to do and won the relay (3:15.01) but Mountain View held on for third place (3:23.56).

The relay win moved Boise into a tie with Mountain View as each program earned 162 points to share the overall state title. It’s a historic title for each time—the first for Mountain View and a 10th straight for Boise.

The two teams earned their points in very different ways. Boise racked up points by winning five events—two relays and three individuals. Senior Jasper Shue led the way for his team, sweeping the sprint freestyles in lifetime bests. He logged a 21.02 in the 50 freestyle, then broke the Idaho all-class record in the 100 freestyle with a 46.09, taking .32 second off the record Boise’s Milo Shue swam in 2022.

Shue also helped Boise to their two relay titles. In the 200 medley relay, Sam Shuler (25.21), Tyler Young (27.93), Shue (22.86), and Sam Murray (22.87) swam 1:38.87, winning the opening race by over two seconds ahead of Mountain View (1:40.01). The senior also led off the winning 400 free relay.

Boise picked up another event win in the 100 backstroke, where they swept the top two steps on the podium. Junior Tyler Young swam a lifetime best 52.38 to beat his teammate Shuler (53.48).

While Boise picked up the bulk of their points from their state champions, Mountain View only earned a state title in one event on their way to the trophy. After taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:46.91) freshman Ace Garcia won gold in the 500 freestyle. Garcia swam away from his competition with a 4:46.71, just off the lifetime best 4:46.39 he set a day earlier in prelims.

Instead of winning multiple event titles, Mountain View earned its points from nine medallists and getting swimmers into a finals lane.

Shue wasn’t the only swimmer to set an all-class record on the boys’ side. Meridian senior Josh Hart broke two all-class records, claiming the 200 IM and 100 breast. The BYU commit used a powerful breaststroke leg to pull ahead of the early leaders in the 200 IM, touching in 1:54.27 to break the previous 6A record if 1:55.32. Hart smashed his previous lifetime best with the swim as well, improving from the 1:58.51 he swam last November.

Back up in the 100 breaststroke, Hart swam 55.01 to go two-for-two in all-class records on the day. While IHSAA doesn’t have the record listed on their page, Hart swam 56.59 at last year’s 5A championships, which should be the now-former record.

Other Event Winners:

200 freestyle: Andrew Davis, Couer D'Alene — 1:45.30

100 butterfly: Eli Shaw, Lake City — 52.15

200 free relay: Owyhee High School — 1:30.68

Top 5 Team Scores:

Boise High School/Mountain View High School — 162 — Eagle High School — 129 Coeur D’Alene High School — 120 Timberline High School — 110

Girls’ Meet

Bishop Kelly moved to the 6A classification this season and made the most of the opportunity, surging to the girls’ title with 249 points. They beat second-place Lake City by 40 points.

Bishop Kelly made themselves known in their new division from the star of the meet, taking the first three events and setting two 6A records. Their team of Brayleigh Hoisington (27.23), Sedona Stratton (29.11), Katelyn Griffen (25.92), and Lucy Penna (24.24) swimming 1:46.50 to shatter the 1:49.12 record that Lake City swam last year.

Hoisington, Stratton, and Penna all went on to win individual events, with the freshmen Stratton and Hoisington each winning both of their events. Stratton won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, breaking both 6A records. She swam 2:03.85 in the 200 IM, bringing the mark sub-2:04 for the first time. Then, she clocked 1:03.85 in the 100 breaststroke in the last individual race of the meet, slicing two-hundredths off the 6A record.

Hoisington, her fellow freshman, won the 200 freestyle by over two seconds in a lifetime best of 1:54.29. After leading off the winning 200 medley relay, she returned to backstroke in the individual 100 back, which she won in a lifetime best 57.90, marking her first sub-59 swim.

Penna, a senior, flexed her freestyle range at the meet. She took third in the 50 freestyle (24.40) and then won the 500 freestyle by 5.17 seconds with a 5:10.04.

Ridgevue High’s Myah Singkhaophet was another freshman who shined at the championships as across all programs, the class won five events. Singkahophet won the 50 freestyle by three-hundredths, swimming 24.20 to Kathy Nie’s 24.23. Both swimmers were under the previous 6A record from 2018, but Singkahophet’s time will stand as the new standard. The swim was also a lifetime best for Singkhaophet, bettering the 24.45 she swam in prelims. Before the meet, her best was 24.82.

Nie had put her name in the record book the previous day in prelims. She swam a 56.05 in the 100 fly to crack the 56.24 6A record with a lifetime best and snag the top seed. She was almost right on that time in finals, swimming a 56.15 to get under the former record again.

Bishop Kelly closed the meet the way they started—with a 6A record. Penna (53.05), Hoisington (53.94), Anna Beelaert (57.21), and Stratton (52.41) combined for a 3:36.61, checking in well under the previous record of 3:37.11 to seal their first 6A state championship.

Other Event Winners:

100 freestyle: Keegan Near, Rocky Mountain — 53.76

200 free relay: Timberline High School — 1:40.31

Top 5 Team Scores: