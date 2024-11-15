Daily Swim Coach Workout #974

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Coach Notes
Working in an 84-Degree Pool with not the best ventilation, I have to be careful with intensity but still get quality work done. This workout has everything but some kicking.
Chris Brookover
Advanced Program Director – Head Coach, Mt. Laurel YMCA
