Blume Hits 24.6 50 Free On Day 3 Of Danish Summer Nats

2017 DANISH SUMMER NATIONALS

July 6th – 9th, 2017

Live results

Day 3 from Danish Summer Nationals saw an appearance from reigning 50 free Olympic gold medalist Pernille Blume, as she competed in her signature event. After coasting to a 26.07 preliminary swim, Blume threw down a very respectable 24.62 to win the final. In Rio she won the event in 24.07, the current national record, and she currently sits 2nd in the world in 24.13. Emily Gantriis picked up silver in 25.99.

Another notable name in action was Viktor Bromer, who contested his signature event, the 200 fly, after winning the 100 yesterday. Bromer was an impressive 1:56.58, just shy of his season-best 1:56.46 from the Danish Open. Nicolas Blanch took silver in 2:03.13.

There was one national record that fell by the wayside, as Farum broke their own national record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. Their clocking of 3:42.08 breaks their 2015 record of 3:43.39. Notable splits came from Philip Greve on breaststroke (1:01.76) and Frederik Siem Pedersen on free (49.12). Bromer posted a 53.14 fly leg for Aalborg, who finished in the runner-up position.

The women’s 200 fly had an exciting finish, as Christina Kaas Elmgreen held on for the win in 2:16.47. Just behind her, Regitze Gaard (2:17.43) made up over a second and a half on Caroline Erichsen (2:17.52) down the final 50 to claim the silver.

The men’s 200 IM featured a clash of winners from day 2, as 400 free winner Frans Johannessen and 200 breast champ Jacob Jorgensen squared off. It was actually the breaststroke leg where Johannessen pulled away, taking the win in 2:03.03 with Jorgensen back for 2nd in 2:05.16. Katrine Bukh Villesen also won the 200 IM after taking the 400 free yesterday, clocking 2:17.48 in the women’s event.

OTHER WINNERS