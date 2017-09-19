Blueseventy Swim of the Week: The First National Titles of 2017-2018

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

While last weekend offered the first dual meets of the NCAA swimming season, in Kansas, one event was handing out the first national titles of the 2017-2018 college season.

That event was the CSCAA Open Water National Championships, an upstart event that’s gaining a little steam in its second year. Though it’s still not widely attended by many of college swimming’s top names or teams, the event was significantly faster than a year ago and did feature 12 women’s programs and 7 men’s, compared to just 8 women’s and 9 men’s programs a year ago.

Our swim of the week goes to Missouri freshman Giovanni Gutierrez Lozano, who turned his first collegiate race into a national title, winning by a massive margin in the men’s race. Lozano was the only man under an hour in the race, going 59:25.05 and winning by two full seconds over the field. He also led a 1-2 punch and gave Missouri the overall men’s team title.

