Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Fail Wins NCAA Bid With Gutsy Last-Chance 500

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Last chance swims aren’t easy.

The pressure is immense. There’s always something on the line (you wouldn’t be doing a last chance swim otherwise!) and in many cases it’s a berth at the world’s fastest short course yards meet: the NCAA Championships. You’re often swimming alone with no competitors to push you or to help you set your pace. The atmosphere is generally quieter, less conducive to excitement and adrenaline.

Despite all of that, Arizona freshman Brooks Fail had a stellar last chance meet swim on Saturday in one of the toughest events to time trial by oneself: the 500 free. His time trial appeared to come at some point during the Saturday night portion of the Pac-12 Championships at the King County Aquatic Center. Fail was listed as part of the Arizona roster for Pac-12s on Meet Mobile, but we’re told an illness prevented him from swimming any official events during the meet.

Fail smashed 1.4 seconds off his mid-season best, and has now dropped 10.6 seconds over the course of his freshman season, going 4:14.82 to make the NCAA Championships.

Not only did Fail make the meet, he’s now seeded 17th, with a great chance to score points for an Arizona team looking to make a statement in its first year under head coach Augie Busch. Fail is also entered in the 400 IM and 1650 free, where he’ll look for equally big drops after missing what would have been a taper meet at Pac-12s.

