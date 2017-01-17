Blanca Saez-Illobre Earns MVC Swimmer Of The Week Accolades

Blanca Saez-Illobre has been named the Missouri Valley Conference swimmer of the week after her performance on Jan. 14 in ISU’s win over the Butler Bulldogs.

“This is an honor for our program! It’s nice to have our student-athlete be recognized by the MVC. This isn’t just an honor for Blanca, I think it represents a very important aspect of our team dynamic,” said head coach Matt Leach.

The freshman from Madrid, Spain helped boost the Sycamores to victory by winning three individual events and contributing to the win of one relay.

Saez-Illobre set new school records in two out of her three individual events which she had previously held. The 200 Medley relay was also a new school record with a time of 1:48.71.

These times put Saez-Illobre 7th in the 200 Freestyle, 14th in the 200 Breaststroke and 7th in the 200 IM as based on the top times reported by the MVC.

“I know I speak for everyone in our program that we are extremely excited for her and for the future.”

Saez-Illobre’s times for each event are listed below.

200 Freestyle (1:52.44)

200 Breaststroke (2:22.52)

200 IM (2:05.46)

200 Medley Relay (1:48.71)

News courtesy of Indiana State Athletics.