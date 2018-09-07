Blake Pieroni to Race All Seven 2018 FINA World Cup Stops

Olympian Blake Pieroni will race at all seven stops of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series, a representative has confirmed to SwimSwam.

Pieroni, who graduated last year from the University of Indiana, is currently in Kazan, Russia, at the first stop. He has received travel funding from FINA to go to all seven locations, which are separated into three clusters.

Following Kazan in the first cluster, swimmers will head to Doha, Qatar from September 13th to the 15th. The first two stops are the only ones being swum long course, and the rest will be short course meters.

The second cluster will pick up about two weeks later, with the first location yet to be determined from September 28-30. Next will come Budapest, the host of the 2017 World Championships, from October 4-6.

The third cluster will tour through Asia with stops in Beijing, Tokyo and Singapore throughout the first two weeks in November.

Pieroni, 22, won the 100 free at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships this summer, and was the runner-up in the 200. He went on to win the B-finals of those events at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. Over the past few years, he’s been a member of multiple international gold medal-winning relays, including at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2017 FINA World Championships.

Pieroni joins Michael Andrew as the only Americans confirmed for all seven stops, and Russian Kirill Prigoda has also announced he’ll do so. The United States’ Tom Shields is also racing in Kazan, though hasn’t indicated if he’ll continue through the full series.

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE