Blake Pieroni, Cory Chitwood Share Thoughts on New IU Coaching Staff (Video)

As we’ve reported in the past few months, Indiana has had almost a full change in its swim coaching staff, seeing 4 new faces out of 5 coaching slots. With the departure of Coley Stickels (to be head coach of Alabama), Kirk Grand (wife got a job in Colorado Springs), Caitlin Hamilton (to be head coach of Illinois State), and Mike Westphal (fired after arrest, intimidation charge), Ray Looze has revamped IU’s entire staff.

With the additions of Jonty Skinner from Alabama, Cory Chitwood from Arizona, Emily Eaton from Mizzou, and now John Long from Queens, the staff is set and Indiana is moving forward. IU Postgrad Blake Pieroni (who’s primary coach was Westphal) says the new coaching staff has brought new ideas, including Jonty’s addition of weighted swimming in training.

Chitwood comments that the staff is geling well. He mentions that he thought he knew what hard work was as a coach, but seeing Ray put in the time and effort the way he does redefines that for him.