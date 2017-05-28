Bilquist Downs 100 Back Meet Record on Day 3 of Speedo Grand Challenge

2017 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Friday, May 26th – Sunday, May 28th

50-Meter Course

William Woollett Junior Aquatics Center Pool (Irvine, CA)

The 2017 Speedo Grand Challenge is in the books, as the final events concluded on Sunday in Irvine, California with day 3 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the women’s 800 free, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 fly, and 100 free, as well as the men’s 1500 free, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 fly, and 100 free. Read on for highlights from today’s finals session.

Russian rocket Vlad Morozov went up against Trojan Swim Club teammates Dylan Carter and Cristian Quintero in the 100 free. As usual, Morozov surged to the fastest split at the halfway point, taking it out in 23.52. Carter charged on the 2nd 50, trying to run him down, but Morozov was able to hold on and complete the sprint sweep with his 49.47. Carter finished slightly behind in 49.62, followed by Quintero (49.86) and Auburn’s Zach Apple (50.19).

Completing the sprint free sweep on the women’s side was Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, who put up a 55.21 to win tonight’s 100 free. Teammates Amy Bilquist and Marina Garcia also impressed for the Bears. Bilquist set a Meet Record, winning the 100 back with a 1:01.13 to clear the former mark of 1:01.69 done by Presley Bard in 2010. Garcia blasted a 2:25.08 to win the 200 breast, moving up to 14th in the world ahead of fellow Spaniard Jessica Vall (2:25.17).

In the women’s 800 free, Auburn’s Ashley Neidigh picked up her 2nd gold of the meet. Neidigh dominated the race in 8:41.57, finishing nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field. That chopped 6 seconds off her former lifetime best, which stood at an 8:47.38 from 2016 Olympic Trials.

Trojan Swim Club’s Maddie Wright had a breakthrough swim in the women’s 200 fly. Wright, who had a stellar freshman season with USC, looks to be translating her success into the long course pool well. Since 2013, she hadn’t beaten her personal best time of 2:11.18, but tonight she finally broke that barrier to win the race in 2:10.50 after using her back-half speed to push ahead of U.S. National Teamer Katie McLaughlin (2:11.77) of Cal.

Texas A&M’s Brock Bonetti nabbed his 3rd win of the meet and completed the backstroke sweep in tonight’s 100 back final. He jumped out to the early lead in 27.31, with Douglas Nogueira hot on his heels in 27.58. Bonetti had the faster back half by over half a second, though, as he pulled away to touch in a winning time of 55.83, followed by Nogueira in 56.63.

Additional Event Winners:

Men’s 1500 Free- Nick Norman , CAL, 15:30.46

, CAL, 15:30.46 Men’s 200 Breast- Tanner Olson , CANY, 2:17.47

, CANY, 2:17.47 Men’s 200 Fly- Ramiro Ramirez Juarez, ITSM, 1:59.76

Editor’s Note: Auburn’s Ashley Neidigh is the sister of author Lauren Neidigh.