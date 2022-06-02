Big Ten Announces Spring and At-Large Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 2,288 students competing in spring and at-large sports who were named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team on Wednesday.

2022 Spring and At-Large Academic All-Big Ten List

The list of honorees includes 189 individuals in baseball, 186 in softball, 303 in women’s rowing, 85 in men’s golf, 81 in women’s golf, 156 in men’s lacrosse, 174 in women’s lacrosse, 66 in men’s tennis, 77 in women’s tennis, 290 in men’s track and field and 384 in women’s track and field, as well as 100 in men’s at-large sports (representing fencing, rifle and pistol, rowing and volleyball) and 197 in women’s at-large sports (representing bowling, fencing, ice hockey, lightweight rowing, rifle and pistol, beach volleyball, synchronized swimming and water polo).

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Among the spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten honorees, 69 had unblemished GPAs: