Big Ten Announces Spring and At-Large Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 2,288 students competing in spring and at-large sports who were named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team on Wednesday.
2022 Spring and At-Large Academic All-Big Ten List
The list of honorees includes 189 individuals in baseball, 186 in softball, 303 in women’s rowing, 85 in men’s golf, 81 in women’s golf, 156 in men’s lacrosse, 174 in women’s lacrosse, 66 in men’s tennis, 77 in women’s tennis, 290 in men’s track and field and 384 in women’s track and field, as well as 100 in men’s at-large sports (representing fencing, rifle and pistol, rowing and volleyball) and 197 in women’s at-large sports (representing bowling, fencing, ice hockey, lightweight rowing, rifle and pistol, beach volleyball, synchronized swimming and water polo).
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Among the spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten honorees, 69 had unblemished GPAs:
|Name
|School
|Sport
|Major
|Ryan O’Hara
|Illinois
|Baseball
|Accountancy
|Troy Viola
|Purdue
|Baseball
|Technology, Leadership, and Innovation
|Kayla Caffey
|Nebraska
|Beach Volleyball
|Educational Administration – Master’s
|Will Koras
|Maryland
|Men’s Golf
|Communication
|Isaac Krahn
|Wisconsin
|Men’s Rowing
|Neurobiology
|Adam Wehking
|Wisconsin
|Men’s Rowing
|Business: Real Estate & Urban Land Economics
|Jagger Saylor
|Indiana
|Men’s Tennis
|Human Biology BS
|Carson Gates
|Michigan State
|Men’s Tennis
|Physiology
|Nicholas Williams
|Michigan State
|Men’s Tennis
|Physiology
|Anthony Maida
|Illinois
|Men’s Track and Field
|Business: Unassigned
|Benjamin Veatch
|Indiana
|Men’s Track and Field
|Public Health Graduate Certificate
|Peter Capozzoli
|Maryland
|Men’s Track and Field
|Aerospace Engineering
|Ryan McCloskey
|Michigan
|Men’s Track and Field
|Biomedical Engineering
|Tianhao Wei
|Michigan
|Men’s Track and Field
|Mechanical Engineering
|Andrew Nolan
|Michigan State
|Men’s Track and Field
|Applied Engineering Sciences
|Tyler Pritchett
|Michigan State
|Men’s Track and Field
|Applied Engineering Sciences
|Aden Smith
|Michigan State
|Men’s Track and Field
|Human Biology
|Matthias Algarin
|Nebraska
|Men’s Track and Field
|Management
|David Palmer
|Ohio State
|Men’s Track and Field
|Sport Coaching (Master’s)
|Ian Hunter
|Purdue
|Men’s Track and Field
|Computer Science
|Olin Hacker
|Wisconsin
|Men’s Track and Field
|Kinesiology
|Seth Hirsch
|Wisconsin
|Men’s Track and Field
|Business: Real Estate & Urban Land Economics
|Sydney Gray
|Nebraska
|Softball
|Finance
|Abbie Squier
|Nebraska
|Softball
|Finance
|Claire Swedberg
|Penn State
|Softball
|Biobehavioral Health
|Gabrielle Callaway
|Rutgers
|Softball
|Social Work
|Olivia Schafer
|Ohio State
|Synchronized Swimming
|Psychology
|Sarah Filby
|Northwestern
|Women’s Fencing
|Integ Marketing Communications
|Lindsey Thiele
|Nebraska
|Women’s Golf
|Psychology
|Audrey Wethington
|Minnesota
|Women’s Ice Hockey
|Biology B S
|Kennedy Blair
|Wisconsin
|Women’s Ice Hockey
|Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis and Curriculum & Instruction
|Leah Sax
|Ohio State
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Health Sciences
|Taralny Naslonski
|Rutgers
|Women’s Lacrosse
|Communication; Information & Media
|Jayna Dolfi
|Indiana
|Women’s Rowing
|Supply Chain Mgmnt BSB
|Kaylynn Scher
|Indiana
|Women’s Rowing
|Biology BS
|Sofia Sperduto
|Indiana
|Women’s Rowing
|Exercise Science
|Kat Borders
|Michigan State
|Women’s Rowing
|Human Biology
|Emily Petrosky
|Michigan State
|Women’s Rowing
|Kinesiology
|Olivia Tolkinen
|Michigan State
|Women’s Rowing
|Kinesiology
|Annie Moen
|Minnesota
|Women’s Rowing
|Soc of Law/Crim/Justice BA
|Margaret Livingston
|Ohio State
|Women’s Rowing
|English
|Tess Thompson
|Ohio State
|Women’s Rowing
|Human Development and Family Science
|Sophia Catuogno
|Rutgers
|Women’s Rowing
|Chemical And Biochemical Engineering
|Tessa Catuogno
|Rutgers
|Women’s Rowing
|Biomedical Engineering
|Margaret Kane
|Rutgers
|Women’s Rowing
|Exercise Science
|Grace Lewis
|Rutgers
|Women’s Rowing
|Political Science
|Emily Mahaffy
|Rutgers
|Women’s Rowing
|Environmental Policy, Inst And Behavior
|Monique Karoub
|Michigan State
|Women’s Tennis
|Human Biology
|Zeyneb Sarioglan
|Minnesota
|Women’s Tennis
|Psychology B A
|Rebecca Craddock
|Illinois
|Women’s Track and Field
|Master’s of Public Health
|Kristin Higgins
|Illinois
|Women’s Track and Field
|Veterinary Medicine
|Katie Hohe
|Illinois
|Women’s Track and Field
|Psychology
|Allison McGrath
|Illinois
|Women’s Track and Field
|Master’s of Agricultural Production
|Jess Streepy
|Illinois
|Women’s Track and Field
|Spanish
|Kelly Mindak
|Indiana
|Women’s Track and Field
|Public Management Graduate Certificate
|Madison Pollard
|Indiana
|Women’s Track and Field
|Safety Management MS
|Maria Gorham
|Iowa
|Women’s Track and Field
|Spanish
|Alice Barnsdale
|Maryland
|Women’s Track and Field
|Geographical Sciences
|Angel Nkwonta
|Maryland
|Women’s Track and Field
|Health Administration
|Alice Hill
|Michigan
|Women’s Track and Field
|Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
|Annika Linzmeier
|Michigan State
|Women’s Track and Field
|Clinical Social Work
|Alison Ziehl
|Michigan State
|Women’s Track and Field
|Human Biology
|Ava Hill
|Minnesota
|Women’s Track and Field
|Cell and Org Physiology B S
|Sydney Kretlow
|Minnesota
|Women’s Track and Field
|Elementary Ed: Foundations B S
|Andy Jacobs
|Nebraska
|Women’s Track and Field
|Public Relations & Social Media
|Aziza Ayoub
|Ohio State
|Women’s Track and Field
|Public Health (Master’s)
|Mya Hagerty
|Purdue
|Women’s Track and Field
|Brain and Behavioral Science
|Tessa Sheets
|Purdue
|Women’s Track and Field
|Animal Science
|Danielle Bellino
|Wisconsin
|Women’s Track and Field
|Biology and Nutritional Sciences