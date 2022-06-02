Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Big Ten Announces Spring and At-Large Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

by SwimSwam 0

June 02nd, 2022 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 2,288 students competing in spring and at-large sports who were named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team on Wednesday.

2022 Spring and At-Large Academic All-Big Ten List

The list of honorees includes 189 individuals in baseball, 186 in softball, 303 in women’s rowing, 85 in men’s golf, 81 in women’s golf, 156 in men’s lacrosse, 174 in women’s lacrosse, 66 in men’s tennis, 77 in women’s tennis, 290 in men’s track and field and 384 in women’s track and field, as well as 100 in men’s at-large sports (representing fencing, rifle and pistol, rowing and volleyball) and 197 in women’s at-large sports (representing bowling, fencing, ice hockey, lightweight rowing, rifle and pistol, beach volleyball, synchronized swimming and water polo).

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Among the spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten honorees, 69 had unblemished GPAs:

Name School Sport Major
Ryan O’Hara Illinois Baseball Accountancy
Troy Viola Purdue Baseball Technology, Leadership, and Innovation
Kayla Caffey Nebraska Beach Volleyball Educational Administration – Master’s
Will Koras Maryland Men’s Golf Communication
Isaac Krahn Wisconsin Men’s Rowing Neurobiology
Adam Wehking Wisconsin Men’s Rowing Business: Real Estate & Urban Land Economics
Jagger Saylor Indiana Men’s Tennis Human Biology BS
Carson Gates Michigan State Men’s Tennis Physiology
Nicholas Williams Michigan State Men’s Tennis Physiology
Anthony Maida Illinois Men’s Track and Field Business: Unassigned
Benjamin Veatch Indiana Men’s Track and Field Public Health Graduate Certificate
Peter Capozzoli Maryland Men’s Track and Field Aerospace Engineering
Ryan McCloskey Michigan Men’s Track and Field Biomedical Engineering
Tianhao Wei Michigan Men’s Track and Field Mechanical Engineering
Andrew Nolan Michigan State Men’s Track and Field Applied Engineering Sciences
Tyler Pritchett Michigan State Men’s Track and Field Applied Engineering Sciences
Aden Smith Michigan State Men’s Track and Field Human Biology
Matthias Algarin Nebraska Men’s Track and Field Management
David Palmer Ohio State Men’s Track and Field Sport Coaching (Master’s)
Ian Hunter Purdue Men’s Track and Field Computer Science
Olin Hacker Wisconsin Men’s Track and Field Kinesiology
Seth Hirsch Wisconsin Men’s Track and Field Business: Real Estate & Urban Land Economics
Sydney Gray Nebraska Softball Finance
Abbie Squier Nebraska Softball Finance
Claire Swedberg Penn State Softball Biobehavioral Health
Gabrielle Callaway Rutgers Softball Social Work
Olivia Schafer Ohio State Synchronized Swimming Psychology
Sarah Filby Northwestern Women’s Fencing Integ Marketing Communications
Lindsey Thiele Nebraska Women’s Golf Psychology
Audrey Wethington Minnesota Women’s Ice Hockey Biology B S
Kennedy Blair Wisconsin Women’s Ice Hockey Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis and Curriculum & Instruction
Leah Sax Ohio State Women’s Lacrosse Health Sciences
Taralny Naslonski Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Communication; Information & Media
Jayna Dolfi Indiana Women’s Rowing Supply Chain Mgmnt BSB
Kaylynn Scher Indiana Women’s Rowing Biology BS
Sofia Sperduto Indiana Women’s Rowing Exercise Science
Kat Borders Michigan State Women’s Rowing Human Biology
Emily Petrosky Michigan State Women’s Rowing Kinesiology
Olivia Tolkinen Michigan State Women’s Rowing Kinesiology
Annie Moen Minnesota Women’s Rowing Soc of Law/Crim/Justice BA
Margaret Livingston Ohio State Women’s Rowing English
Tess Thompson Ohio State Women’s Rowing Human Development and Family Science
Sophia Catuogno Rutgers Women’s Rowing Chemical And Biochemical Engineering
Tessa Catuogno Rutgers Women’s Rowing Biomedical Engineering
Margaret Kane Rutgers Women’s Rowing Exercise Science
Grace Lewis Rutgers Women’s Rowing Political Science
Emily Mahaffy Rutgers Women’s Rowing Environmental Policy, Inst And Behavior
Monique Karoub Michigan State Women’s Tennis Human Biology
Zeyneb Sarioglan Minnesota Women’s Tennis Psychology B A
Rebecca Craddock Illinois Women’s Track and Field Master’s of Public Health
Kristin Higgins Illinois Women’s Track and Field Veterinary Medicine
Katie Hohe Illinois Women’s Track and Field Psychology
Allison McGrath Illinois Women’s Track and Field Master’s of Agricultural Production
Jess Streepy Illinois Women’s Track and Field Spanish
Kelly Mindak Indiana Women’s Track and Field Public Management Graduate Certificate
Madison Pollard Indiana Women’s Track and Field Safety Management MS
Maria Gorham Iowa Women’s Track and Field Spanish
Alice Barnsdale Maryland Women’s Track and Field Geographical Sciences
Angel Nkwonta Maryland Women’s Track and Field Health Administration
Alice Hill Michigan Women’s Track and Field Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Annika Linzmeier Michigan State Women’s Track and Field Clinical Social Work
Alison Ziehl Michigan State Women’s Track and Field Human Biology
Ava Hill Minnesota Women’s Track and Field Cell and Org Physiology B S
Sydney Kretlow Minnesota Women’s Track and Field Elementary Ed: Foundations B S
Andy Jacobs Nebraska Women’s Track and Field Public Relations & Social Media
Aziza Ayoub Ohio State Women’s Track and Field Public Health (Master’s)
Mya Hagerty Purdue Women’s Track and Field Brain and Behavioral Science
Tessa Sheets Purdue Women’s Track and Field Animal Science
Danielle Bellino Wisconsin Women’s Track and Field Biology and Nutritional Sciences

