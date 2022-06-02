2022 ACWPC Women’s Division I All-America Team Released

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announces the selection of the organization’s 2022 Women’s Division I All-America Team.

Comprised of 80 student-athletes, the team features players from 31 institutions as the University of California-Los Angeles (seven), Marist College (six), the University of Southern California (six), Stanford University (five), Harvard University (four), Indiana University (four), San Diego State University (four), the University of California (four), the University of California-San Diego (four), California State University Northridge (three), the University of California-Irvine (three), Wagner College (three), the University of Hawaii (three), Arizona State University (two), Brown University (two), Bucknell University (two), Fresno State University (two), Princeton University (two), San Jose State University (two), the University of Michigan (two), Iona College (one), La Salle University (one), Long Beach State University (one), Long Island University (one), Loyola Marymount University (one), Saint Francis University (one), Siena College (one), the University of California-Davis (one), the University of California-Santa Barbara (one), University of the Pacific (one) and Villanova University (one) each garnered a minimum of one athlete on either the First, Second, Third or Honorable Mention Team Division I All-America lists.

Mackenzie Fischer of 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Champion Stanford University leads the team as the ACWPC Division I Player of the Year, while Stanford head coach John Tanner takes accolades as the Division I Coach of the Year. The awards mark the inaugural Player and Coach of the Years honors since the conclusion of the 2019 season as the accolades were not presented following the COVID-19 pandemic abbreviated 2020 season.

The ACWPC All-America teams are selected based on nominations and voting by the head coaches of each varsity program.

Since 2005, the mission of the ACWPC is to promote the development and advancement of collegiate water polo. This shall be accomplished by providing its membership with professional education, services, training and a united voice.