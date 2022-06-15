Big East Champs Georgetown Men Add Two 5th Years for 2022

Swimmer Andrew Babyak and diver Tristan Gess have both announced they will be transferring to Georgetown to use their COVID-19 allowed fifth year of eligibility.

Andrew Babyak arrives at Georgetown after spending his undergraduate career at Michigan. This past season, Babyak went multiple season best times at the Michigan First Chance meet. There he swam times of 1:39.50 in the 200 free, 4:28.23 in the 500 free, and 15:42.17 in the 1650 free. His season best in the 1650 free stood at 15:39.72 which he swam at midseason.

Babyak was just off of his best times during his career at Michigan. His best SCY times are (best time while at Michigan):

200 free: 1:39.07 (1:39.50)

500 free: 4:26.08 (4:26.39)

1650 free: 15:16.16 (15:24.52)

Babyak’s best times have the potential to make a huge impact for Georgetown at the conference level. His best times in the 500 and 1650 freestyle would have been Georgetown’s highest finisher at the conference level.

Tristan Gess arrives at Georgetown after spending his undergraduate career at Virginia where he graduated in 2021. There Gess had career bests of:

1 meter: 286.55

3 meter: 331.28

platform: 245.75

A key difference between Virginia and Georgetown is that the Big East does not have the platform diving event. Nonetheless, Gess’s career best in the 3 meter would have been first and his 1 meter would have placed him second heading into finals.

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

Both athletes will have a huge immediate impact for the Hoyas as the Georgetown men look to defend their Big East Conference title. This year’s meet came down to the wire as Georgetown finished only nine points ahead of Xavier.