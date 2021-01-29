Big Blue Swim School Is Coming Soon To Denver

Courtesy: Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest growing swim school franchises is coming to the Denver area this spring with its first pool located in Centennial at the Smoky Hill Town Center. The company plans to open additional pools in the Denver market, making their exceptional swim program available to even more families in the region.

The Centennial pool is owned and operated by franchise partners and Denver-based entrepreneurs, Erik and Wendy Skaalerud.

“We are incredibly excited to dive in and open our first Denver-area pool in Centennial,” said Wendy Skaalerud. “Big Blue Swim School provides an exceptional learn-to-swim experience through a team of highly trained, professional swim associates who are passionate about the mission they deliver. We can’t wait to bring this important, critical, and fun service to families in South Denver including Centennial, Aurora, Parker, and beyond.”

The Centennial pool will be open seven days a week and swimming lessons are offered for children ages six months to 12 years of age. Big Blue has four curriculums of instruction, spanning 11 levels. With weekly lessons running year-round, Big Blue offers flexibility to start and stop lessons at any time. Each child progresses to their next swim level as soon as they achieve the skills required, not when they complete a set number of classes.

“The program Big Blue developed has transformed the way swim lessons are taught,” said Erik Skaalerud. “We make sure that with each visit, every child gains skills and confidence in the water. Doing this allows us to go from the development of swimming skills such as stroke, breath, and movement, to the development of important life skills like courage, perseverance, and hard work.”

In addition to hiring only professional swim instructors, Big Blue sets itself apart from other swim school brands by allowing parents to schedule multiple children to swim during the same 30–45-minute timeframe. “Most schools don’t have the capacity to offer a variety of skill levels all at the same time,” said Wendy Skaalerud. “Parents can use Big Blue’s unique technology to schedule, and if needed, reschedule lessons easily on their phone or tablets. We also provide parents with real-time lesson progress reports, so they know exactly how a child is doing in each class.”

The Centennial Big Blue pool is located at 20153 E. Smoky Hill Road, near King Soopers. Like all Big Blue Swim Schools, the space is designed to maximize comfort for both children and parents. “With 90-degree, ultra-clean water, a comfortable viewing area that manages for cleanliness and sound, free Wi-Fi, plenty of private changing areas, and capacity for parents to schedule multiple kids to swim at the same time, Big Blue makes it easy to enjoy a weekly swim lesson routine,” said Wendy Skaalerud.

The Skaaleruds are franchise industry veterans as early investors in Orangetheory Fitness. They grew their Denver-based Orangetheory franchise to 30 locations before selling in 2018. They currently have a five-pool agreement with Big Blue Swim School, and as they prepare to open their first Denver location in Centennial, the Skaalerud’s are scouting real estate for four additional Big Blue pools in the surrounding areas.

Big Blue Swim School currently operates pools in Chicago and Atlanta. The company has franchise agreements for another 123 schools in 19 states and plans to add another 50 pools in 2021.

To stay informed of Big Blue’s progress in Centennial, or to learn more about special pre-opening deals and the programs offered, visit https://bigblue.link/PR_Centennial or follow Big Blue on Facebook @BigBlueCentennial and Instagram @BigBlueCentennial. For job opportunities at Big Blue Swim School Centennial, please email [email protected]

ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong and now has pools in the Chicago and Atlanta areas. Big Blue offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by our professional instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and our family-friendly facilities. We create and celebrate Big Moments in the pool which lead to kids learning they can achieve anything in life. To learn more visit http://www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com.

Important information about COVID-19 protocol: The health and safety of Big Blue swimmers, families, and staff is our top priority. We are continuously monitoring all federal and local guidelines as they pertain to the safe operation of our pools during the COVID-19 pandemic. We do everything possible to keep our facilities clean and safe with robust protocols around enhanced cleaning practices, social distancing in our facilities, personal protective equipment, and supportive policies for illness and absence. Big Blue pools have a state-of-the-art filtration system that goes beyond standard pool operation protocol to keep our water ultra-clean, and separate HVAC systems to bring fresh air from outside to our pool decks. Our most up to date practices and policies can always be found on the Health and Safety page of our website. Finally, according to the CDC, there is no current evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools.

Big Blue Swim School is a SwimSwam Partner.