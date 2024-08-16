Big 12 Announces Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

courtesy of the Big 12
Twenty-eight Big 12 student-athletes have been selected to receive 2023-24 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships, the Conference announced.
The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services’ pioneer who passed away in March 2005. The list of all-time recipients has grown to 529 since the inception of the league in 1996-97. Starting in 2002-03, additional funding increased scholarship award winners to two per member institution.
To date the Big 12 has provided over $3.9 million for postgraduate education. The individual grants began at $2,500 in 1996-97, were raised to $5,000 in 1999 and increased to $6,900 for 2004-05. The awards climbed to $7,500 in 2006-07, moved to $9,000 in 2011-12 and have been at $10,000 since 2013-14.
Criteria for the awards includes a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.200 on a 4.000 scale and participation in at least two years of intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. The student-athletes must graduate from their respective member institutions and enroll in graduate or professional school of their choice within 15 months of their selection of the postgraduate scholarship.
|Baylor
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|Men’s Basketball
|Baylor
|Shaylon Govan
|Softball
|BYU
|Jacob Boren
|Football
|BYU
|Kaavya Sawhney
|Women’s Tennis
|UCF
|Paul Rubelt
|Football
|UCF
|Shannon Doherty
|Softball
|Cincinnati
|Drew Hawthorne
|Men’s Swimming
|Cincinnati
|Grace Hirschmann
|Lacrosse
|Houston
|Matt Byrnes
|Football
|Houston
|Hedda Grelz
|Women’s Swimming & Diving
|Iowa State
|Benjamin Monroe
|Wrestling
|Iowa State
|Ashley Bengtson
|Swimming & Diving
|Kansas State
|Joe Placek
|Men’s Track and Field
|Kansas State
|Loren Hinkle
|Volleyball
|Kansas
|Terry Robinson
|Men’s Track and Field
|Kansas
|Shira Elinav
|Soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Carson Sager
|Men’s Basketball
|Oklahoma State
|Angelica Pfefferkorn
|Women’s Golf
|Oklahoma
|Josh Heindselman
|Wrestling
|Oklahoma
|Ragan Smith
|Women’s Gymnastics
|TCU
|Parker Hughes
|Men’s Swimming
|TCU
|Sydnie Young
|Women’s Equestrian
|Texas
|Gabriel Lozano Quiroga
|Football
|Texas
|Kathia Nitsch
|Rowing
|Texas Tech
|Caleb Dean
|Men’s Track and Field
|Texas Tech
|Onaara Obamuwagun
|Women’s Track and Field
|West Virginia
|Caleb Dowling
|Wrestling
|West Virginia
|Laurna Atkins
|Rowing