Beyond The Lane Lines: Ledecky Gets Licensed & See New Airport Pool

Get caught up on several stories happening outside the swimming pool in the latest edition of Beyond the Lane Lines. American icon Katie Ledecky and Australian Olympic legend Dawn Fraser are among the land-based news makers this week.

#1 – Katie Ledecky Is Now Licensed To Drive

Even with 3 individual world records and 6 Olympic medals to her name, 20-year-old Katie Ledecky had yet to earn her driver’s license. Throwing down historic swims left and right means some things in life take the ‘back seat’, as the Stanford student was too busy with school, traveling and competing over the past few years to follow a ‘normal’ teen’s path to the road. However, the freestyle ace let everyone know to we can now look for her in a new kind of lane, as she officially received her license on August 30th. Thoughts on an appropriate vanity plate for Ledecky?

#2 – Australian Olympic Legend Dawn Fraser Turns 80

Australian Dawn Fraser made Olympic history for her nation by winning 3 consecutive gold medals in the women’s 100m freestyle. Fraser collected her Olympic titles across the 1956 Melbourne Games, the 1960 Rome Games and the 1964 Games in Tokyo resulting in the swimmer being honored as Australian of the Year in 1965 and inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1965.

On September 4th, Fraser turned 80 years young, but is still an active Aussie frequently seen at swimming events. Living on the Sunshine Coast with her daughter and grandson, Fraser says, “I feel great, probably as well as I’ve ever felt. My commitment to my family is the most important thing in my life these days. Riding my bike every morning and afternoon accompanying [my grandson] to and from school, that’s wonderful.”

#3 – Singapore’s Amanda Lim Found Young Fan Through Social Media

Singaporean swimmer Amanda Lim made waves last month by winning her 5th consecutive SEA Games title in the women’s 50m freestyle. Leaving the pool after her historic race at Kuala Lumpur’s National Aquatic Center, the 24-year-old immediately looked for family in the stands and was unaware of a young girl who had blazed down the stadium stairs hoping to meet her idol.

Because Lim had missed the 8-year-old fan while tossing her SEA Games mascot toy in to the crowd, Lim took to social media to find the girl. Shortly after putting up a Facebook notifying fans she was looking for a spectator, 8-year-old Caitlin Chan was connected with the national teamer. Said Lim to the unknown little girl: “I am sorry I did not see you hurrying down all the way from the top of the stands after the victory ceremony. It must be all the elation I was feeling that somehow clouded me from seeing anyone else other than my family from the crowd.”

#4 – Swim Through Your Next Layover

Next time your swim meet calls for travel, try to have your itinerary include a layover at Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. The airport’s VIP lounge is in the process of building an outdoor swimming pool, designed by local architect Antonio Segundo Imbert. The pool is expected to open in December of this year, so get ready to get your airport swim on!