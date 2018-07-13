Bethany Galat: “Big things are coming” (Video)

After swimming in the 100 breast final last night, Bethany Galat gave swimswam an idea of where she’s at in her taper and what she expects out of the next few weeks. The breaststroke specialist confirmed it’s a bit of a wonky time in the season, having just started taper and dropping weights. Coming to a meet like sectionals gives them a good chance to race at a meet in a racing suit one last time before nationals.

Galat confirmed she would swim the 200 breast and 400 IM prelims this morning (which she did), but be going home after that to finish up her taper before heading to nationals in Irvine in just under 2 weeks.