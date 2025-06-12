Best Of The Rest Ranked Recruit Katie Lawrence Commits To NC State For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Lawrence from Wyckoff, New Jersey has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at NC State beginning in fall 2025.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at North Carolina State University! I am so grateful to everyone I have met throughout this process and could not have done it without my family, friends and coaches. Shoutout to the Wyckoff Sharks for not only surrounding me with the best environment but giving me friends for life and a big thanks to the NC State staff for this awesome opportunity! Go Pack!”

Lawrence swims for Wyckoff Family YMCA and just finished her senior year at Indian Hills High School.

Lawrence did not compete much this spring, including not swimming at Y-Nationals, but swam at the 2024 edition of the meet. There she swam to numerous ‘A’ finals including a 2nd place finish in the 100 free (49.71) and an 8th place finish in the 200 back (2:01.10). She notably swam a lifetime best 1:59.58 in prelims. She also finished 5th in the 200 free (1:50.35) and 9th in the 50 free (23.01).

Last summer, she swam at LCM Y-Nationals, swimming to a title in the 100 free as she touched in a 56.79. That marked a season best. She also won the 50 free in a 26.36, was 3rd in the 50 back (29.87), and 8th in the 200 IM (2:25.10).

Lawrence’s Best SCY Times Are:

50 free: 22.85

100 free: 49.38

200 free: 1:49.09

100 back: 54.42

200 back: 1:59.58

100 fly: 53.86

200 IM: 2:01.64

The NC State women finished 5th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships and went on to finish 10th at 2025 NCAAs. Freshman Leah Shackley led the team at both meets with 81 points at ACCs and 37 at NCAAs.

Based on her best times, Lawrence is just off scoring in numerous events at the conference level. It took a 22.41 50 free, 48.72 100 free, 1:46.56 200 free, and 52.69 100 fly to earn a second swim. The team had eight women sub-50 in the 100 free this season and eight sub-1:50 in the 200 free as well. Her 100 fly would have been 6th on the roster this past season.

Lawrence will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with ‘BOTR’ Kathleen Turano, ‘BOTR’ Jade Garstang, and #11 ranked Lily King. Turano also hails from New Jersey.

