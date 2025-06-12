Iowa High School State Finalist Caleb Steward Joining South Dakota State In 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caleb Steward from Bettendorf, Iowa has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at South Dakota State beginning in fall 2025.

“I chose South Dakota State because of the amazing coaches and teammates. The team atmosphere was amazing and I could really see myself spending the next 4 years of my life here.”

Steward swims for Iowa Flyers Swim Club out of Iowa City. He just finished his senior year with Pleasant Valley High School.

This past spring, Steward swam to numerous lifetime bests at the Iowa High School State Championships. He swam to a 5th place finish in the 200 free, swimming a 1:42.32. He was slightly faster in prelims with a 1:41.34. He also swam to 8th in the 100 free with a 46.97 but swam a 46.69 in prelims. He helped Pleasant Valley to a 10th place finish overall.

Steward’s Best SCY Times Are:

200 free: 1:41.34

100 free: 46.32

50 free: 21.18

The South Dakota State men finished 3rd out of seven teams at the 2025 Summit League Championships. Nik Keuser captured the conference title in the 100 breast with a 53.74.

Based on his best times, Steward is just off scoring in the 200 free as he would have been 17th in prelims. It took a 1:41.29 to make it back. South Dakota State had two ‘A’ finalists and two ‘B’ finalists in the event, including Deni Cyprianos who led the way with a 2nd place finish (1:37.79). It took a 45.90 100 free and a 20.71 50 free to make it back.

Steward will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Luke Watkins, Zack Heiar, Landon Schemel, Austin Lewis, Roan Walsmith, Colby Williams, Colt Frein, Evan Schott, and Aidan Jackson. Walsmith is also from Iowa.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.