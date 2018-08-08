Ben Proud Thinks There’s More Left in the Tank for Finals (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FREE SEMI-FINALS

World Record (WR): 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 21.75, Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 20.94, Frederick Bousquet, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 21.98, Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 21.32, Florent Manaudou, 2014

Ben Proud came into the competition sitting atop the world rankings in the 50 free in 21.16, and brought that down another five-one-hundredths in tonight’s semi-finals to break his British Record in 21.11. That also demolished the Championship Record of 21.32, set by Florent Manaudou in 2014. Only Pawel Juraszek of Poland joined him under 22 seconds in the first semi (21.67).

Proud also lowers Caeleb Dressel‘s textile world record of 21.15, set at the 2017 World Championships.

Andrea Vergani blasted a new Italian Record in the second semi, taking out Luca Dotto‘s 21.64 in 21.37 for the second seed overall. Vlad Morozov equalled his Russian Record for 2nd in the semi in 21.44, and Kristian Gkolomeev and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen also cracked 22. Gkolomeev’s 21.52 broke his Greek Record.

Simonas Bilis and Andrii Govorov tied for 8th in 22.04, setting up a swim-off.