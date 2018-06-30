Behind the Scenes with USA Swimming Team at Mare Nostru

USA Swimming National Teamer Michael Andrew was one of 10 members of a USA junior team that traveled to Canet, France and Barcelona, Spain for the first two stops of this year’s Mare Nostrum series. Joined by a number of American veterans and superstars from around the world, Andrew takes fans behind the scenes with cameos from a number of big names.

That includes a few moments with Missy Franklin talking about what she looks for when she heads into a new pool, a few seconds on the official bus with World Record holder Adam Peaty, and some race footage from Andrew’s 50 fly and 50 breast finals.

See below for more interviews that Andrew did with Ryan Held, and a longer chunk with Adam Peaty, as well.

