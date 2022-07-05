Beata Nelson; Carly Novelline Highlight Wisconsin Great Lakes Open

2022 Wisconsin Great Lakes Open

June 24-26, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Brown Deer, WI

Some of the top swimmers in the midwest competed in Brown Deer, Wisconsin a few weekends ago.

Highlighting the meet was Beata Nelson. Nelson swam her primary events and swam a 59.43 in the 100 butterfly. Her 100 butterfly was not far off of her best time of 58.02 which she swam in May 2021. She also competed in the 200 IM where she swam a 2:12.83, her fifth fastest time in the event ever. That time was also not far off of her best which stands at a 2:11.55 which she swam at Wave II Trials a year ago.

Nelson spent four years at the University of Wisconsin and now continues to train there. She swam at 2022 US World Championship Trials finishing third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.80, about two seconds behind second place finisher Leah Hayes. Nelson also swam the 100 fly there swimming a 58.34 to finish sixth.

Also highlighting the women’s side of the meet was Virginia commit and USA Junior National team member Carly Novelline (WILD-IL). Novelline also competed in her primary events. She swam to a personal best time in the 100 backstroke swimming a 1:01.25 in finals. Her previous best stood at a 1:01.86 from Pro Swim Westmont in March 2022. Novelline also swam the 100 free (56.06), 100 fly (1:01.25), and 200 back (2:17.62).

2022 NCAA finalist in the 100 backstroke for Wisconsin Mackenzie McConagha was also in attendance. McConagha swam a 1:00.82 in the 100 fly, 2:13.34 in the 200 fly, and a 2:16.50 in the 200 back. Notably, her 100 fly was faster than she was at US International Team Trials in April as she swam a 1:01.02 in the event then.

Highlighting the boys side of the meet was Rex Maurer (Unattatched). The 17 year old swam a personal best time in the 200 IM of 2:05.23 in his win. He also competed in the 50 free (24.28), 200 free (1:54.20), 400 IM (4:40.18), and 1500 free (16:06.65). Maurer competed at International Team Trials in April earning finals swims in the 200 and 400 freestyles. There he finished 12th in the 400 free (3:53.65) and 19th in the 200 free (1:50.01).

Some of the Wisconsin men were also in attendance. Rising junior Andrew Benson won the 100 free in a 50.83 which was just off of his best time of 50.10 which he swam at Wave I trials last summer. Rising junior Jude Williams swam a 3:56.25 400 free. He swam a 3:54.04 in prelims of Wave II trials last summer.

Rising senior at Texas A&M Jace Brown swam a 54.15 in the 100 fly. That was a personal best as his previous best stood at a 54.65. He also swam a 2:04.80 in the 200 fly just off his best of 2:04.01.