Baylor Stanton Breaks State Record as Swim Atlanta Wins Georgia Senior State

Georgia Senior Short Course State Championships

Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards

Dec. 3 – Dec. 5, 2021

Results available on MeetMobile “2021 Sr. Short Course State Champs Dec 3-5”

Team Top Ten:

Swim Atlanta – 2595.5 Dynamo Swim Club – 1467.5 Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club – 1284 Stingrays Swimming – 1271.5 Gwinnett Aquatics – 879.5 Aiken-August Swim League – 831.5 Spartans Aquatic Club – 776.5 Marietta Marlins, Inc – 515.5 Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team – 467 Athens Bulldog Swim Club – 400

Swim Atlanta won the Georgia Senior Short Course State Championships, which were held at Georgia Tech on Dec. 3 – Dec. 5. Swim Atlanta scored over 1000 points ahead of second place Dynamo Swim Club.

Gwinnett Aquatics’ Baylor Stanton swam up an age group and won the 400 IM in a time of 3:57.70. Stanton crushed Gunner Bentz’s 11-year-old state record in the 13-14 age group (3:59.75). The 14-year-old finished over six-seconds ahead of Dyanmo’s second place finisher Caleb Mackay (18) in the event. Stanton’s IM is also the fastest in the 13-14 age group this season by over 4 seconds, and is the 24th fastest time ever in the age group.

Stanton also finished second in the 200 free (1:40.19), 2nd in the 100 back (49.87), 1st in the 500 free (4:34.32), 1st in the 200 IM (1:51.55), and 2nd in the 200 back (1:48.73). He finished 19th in the 50 free (21.58) and 7th in the 100 free (46.77 in prelims), but both of his times were top ten nationally ranked times this season in his age group.

Stanton’s Ranks in the 13-14 Age Group this Season:

200 free 2nd 400 IM 1st 50 free 9th 100 back 1st 500 free 2nd 200 IM 2nd 200 back 1st 100 free 5th

Katie Christopherson, swimming Unattached-Swim Atlanta, won 5 individual events at the meet. The 15-year-old started the meet with a win in the 100 breast, coming in at 1:01.74. That time puts her just over a second behind Alicia Henry’s 15-16 state record time of 1:00.20. Her time is the 9th fastest in the 15-16 age group this season.

Christopherson next won the 400 IM, dropping almost 7 seconds from her entry time to finish in 4:23.80. Her next win came in the 200 breast, where she finished in 2:15.04. Her time is the 6th fastest in the 15-16 age group and the 2nd fastest by a 15-year-old this season. Christopherson took her 200 out in 1:04.66, which would have placed her 4th in the 100 breast at the meet.

The final day of the meet brought two more titles for Christopherson, this time in the 200 IM and 100 free. Her 2:00.40 in the IM makes her the 9th fastest in the 15-16 age group this season. Christopherson came into the finals ranked second in the 100 free (51.94). She dropped almost two seconds in the final to finish first in a time of 49.98, showing her back-half ability and splitting 24.11/25.87 in the race.

200 fly state record holder Sebastien Sergile (1:44.05) from Swim Atlanta won the 100 fly in a personal best time of 48.01. His time is the 16th fastest in the 17-18 age group this season, and the 5th fastest by a 17-year-old. His previous best time was a 48.35 set at the Georgia Senior State Championships in March of this year. Sergile in the #6 ranked recruit in the class of 2022, and is committed to the University of Virginia.