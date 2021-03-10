Azura Aquatics/Montverde Swimming to Host Olympic Qualifying Meet in May

Azura Aquatics and Montverde Swimming in Florida have partnered with the Union Americana De Natación (UANA) to host a FINA approved qualifying meet in Clermont, Florida from April 29 – May 2, 2021.

As a FINA-approved event, swimmers who participate in the event will be eligible to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games, Junior Panamerican Games, and World Championships.

The primary goal of this meet is to provide a FINA-approved Olympic qualifying event for swimmers from smaller island or Central American nations for whom a good “Trials” event to participate in according to the meet hosts. Both of the host teams are home to several of Central and Latin America’s top athletes including Haitian National Record holder Davidson Vincent, 2016 Olympian Marcelo Acosta from El Salvador, and Uruguay National record holder Nicole Rodriguez.

The meet itself will consist of 1 day of timed-finals events and 3 days of swimming in the prelims/finals format. There will be an A final and a B final in each event, with 10 swimmers in each final.

In order to attend the meet, swimmers must meet one of the qualification standards below. In addition, all athletes, coaches, and officials must provide a negative COVID-19 test no longer than 72 hours before the start of the event.

Qualifying standards: