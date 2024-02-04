Aya Gillis-Pade Breaks Pacific Swimming Record in the 1650 Free by 6+ Seconds

2024 Orinda Aquatics Senior Open Meet

January 27, 2024-January 28, 2024

Moraga, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Full Meet Results

12-year-old Aya Gillis-Pade from the Santa Clara Swim Club has qualified for Sectionals and broken a Pacific Swimming LSC Record in the girls’ 11-12 1650 yard freestyle.

Gillis-Pade won the mile against a field of swimmers aged 11-17, swimming a 17:27.28. That breaks the old LSC Record of 17:33.88 that was set in 2015 by another Santa Clara Swim Club team member, Bianca Yongyuth. She now ranks 47th all-time in USA Swimming age group history.

Gillis-Pade split 5:12.49 at the 500 and 10:32.51 at the 1000, both of which were also best times in those races.

Other Standout Swims: