Australian Swimmers Dominate Melbourne Stop Of The Para Swimming World Series

2025 Para Swimming World Series — Melbourne

February 14-16, 2025

Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre — Melbourne, Australia

LCM (50m)

Start Times: Prelims – 8:30 am local/Finals – 4:30 pm local

The 2025 Para Swimming World Series officially kicked off its year-long, nine-stop circuit in Melbourne, Australia this weekend. Over 100 swimmers from eight countries raced this weekend in Melbourne and the Dolphins showed out in force during their chance to race an international field in front of a home nation crowd. Australian swimmers won 21 of the 23 events and 53 of the 67 medals on offer.

Many of the medals won by Australians were collected by athletes who competed at the Paris Paralympic Games. After winning his first Paralympic golds in Paris, three-time Paralympian Timothy Hodge (S9/SB8) won six medals, including golds in the men’s 100 butterfly (1:01.47) and 50 backstroke (29.97). Along with his winning performances, Hodge earned silver in the 50 butterfly (28.29), 50 breaststroke (34.20), and 100 backstroke (1:03.76), plus bronze in the 100 freestyle (58.22).

The two non-Australian winners came on the men’s side of the meet, as New Zealand’s Joshua Wilmer (SB8) won the men’s 50 breaststroke and Austria’s Andreas Ernhofer (SM4) the men’s 150 medley.

22-year-old Ricky Betar, a two-time medalist in Paris, joined Hodge in claiming gold in two individual events. Betar, who swims in the S14/SB14 classification, triumphed in the men’s 100 freestyle (54.48) and men’s 200 IM (2:15.04).

The Para Swimming World Series uses a points calculation system similar to the AQUA points used on the World Aquatics World Cup. Results at the World Series are determined using the points system, rather than the times, allowing swimmers to race each other across classifications.

Paralympian Chloe Osborn (S7) shone on the women’s side of the meet, claiming three golds. The 21-year-old swept the sprint freestyle events, winning after stopping the clock at 35.07 and 1:12.46. She flexed her freestyle range by winning the 400 freestyle as well after swimming 5:29.24. In Paris, Osborn was part of the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay 34 points that won silver for Australia along with Alexa Leary, Callum Simpson, and Rowan Crothers. Simpson also raced this weekend. The 17-year-old placed 3rd in the men’s 400 freestyle and won the junior finals of the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Madeleine McTernan, Stephanie Bruzzese, and Jasmine Fullgrabe each earned two gold medals during the weekend, while Benjamin Hance, Brenden Hall, and Emily Beecroft all earned a win apiece. Hance is the two-time defending Paralympic champion in the men’s S14 100 backstroke. He picked up right where he left off in Paris this weekend, winning the event in Melbourne with a 56.74. Hall, a five-time Paralympian, won the men’s 400 freestyle —his lone event of the weekend—after hitting 4:25.03.

Beecroft’s win in the 100 butterfly was a full circle moment for her. 12 years ago, she raced in her first international competition at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Center. Now, she’s won there—in her home state—at her first competition after winning two medals (1 gold, 1 bronze) at her debut Paralympics.

Singapore’s backstroke superstar Yip Pin Xiu picked up silver in the women’s 50 backstroke, then earned bronze in the women’s 200 freestyle, taking on a secondary event as she tunes up for the 2025 season, which will culminate at the Para Swimming World Championships in her home country.

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy hosts the next stop of the Para Swimming World Series tour from March 13-16.