Katie Ledecky Logs 15:36.87 1500 Free To Close Southern Zone South Sectionals

2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

February 13-16, 2025

February 13-16, 2025 Plantation Aquatic Complex — Plantation, Florida

Plantation Aquatic Complex — Plantation, Florida LCM (50 meters)

LCM (50 meters) Psych Sheets

Katie Ledecky closed out the 2025 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships with a strong showing in the women’s 1500 freestyle on Sunday, producing one of the fastest swims in history.

After posting the fastest time in the world this year on Saturday in the women’s 400 free (4:01.04), Ledecky posted a time of 15:36.87 in the 1500 on Sunday, overtaking the 15:42.73 marker she set in January for the #1 ranking worldwide in the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old’s swim is also faster than anyone else has ever been in history, standing up as the 16th-quickest ever to give Ledecky ownership of the 21 fastest performances of all-time.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 1500 Freestyle (LCM)

Ledecky won the event by more than a minute and 40 seconds, with South Florida Aquatic Club’s Izzy Wilson the runner-up in a lifetime best of 17:18.35.

Ledecky’s Gator Swim Club teammate Isabel Ivey finished off her meet with a win in the women’s 100 free, clocking 55.44 for a season-best time and her fifth victory of the meet.

Placing 2nd and 3rd in the event were 15-year-old Laila Harran (57.74) and 13-year-old Penelope Lopez-Casula (57.78), who both set new personal best times. Lopez-Casula’s swim also makes her the fastest 13-year-old this season by nearly two seconds.

OTHER WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Laker Swim Club’s Lilliana Krstolic topped the 200 fly in a time of 2:16.95, just shy of her PB from July 2023 (2:16.43). Fourteen-year-old Jianna Amores hit a season-best to place 2nd in 2:19.46.

topped the 200 fly in a time of 2:16.95, just shy of her PB from July 2023 (2:16.43). Fourteen-year-old hit a season-best to place 2nd in 2:19.46. Sarasota Sharks’ Danica Aten , 16, won the 200 breast in 2:34.26, with 14-year-old teammate Sydney Hardy scoring a PB of 2:38.71 for 2nd. Aten set a best of 2:29.75 at the 2023 U.S. Open Championships.

, 16, won the 200 breast in 2:34.26, with 14-year-old teammate scoring a PB of 2:38.71 for 2nd. Aten set a best of 2:29.75 at the 2023 U.S. Open Championships. T2 Aquatics’ Toula Hickmon, 15, won the 200 back in a lifetime best of 2:21.00. It was her second PB of the day in the event after going 2:22.66 in the prelims. Fourteen-year-olds Sophia Malkowicz (2:22.98 – 2:22.91 prelims) and Jianna Amores (2:23.64) set best times in 3rd and 4th.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS