Aussies Hitting SC World Championships Qualifying Times Through Day 1

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships represents one of the qualification meets Australian swimmers can race at to make the Short Course World Championships team.

This year’s SC Championships are being hosted by Australia, set to take place in Melbourne from December 13th to December 18th.

Per Swimming Australia’s selection criteria linked above, the qualifying competitions for its swimmers include the following:

2022 Sydney Sprints (inclusive of Australian Short Course Championships and State Teams)

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

Additionally, Swimming Australia is sticking to the FINA ‘A’ cuts as its minimum time qualifications as opposed to devising its own list of time requirements. This was outlined in our post from earlier this year, which you can find here.

Knowing that the top 2 finishers in each event will be considered for selection by Swimming Australia, so long as they meet the aforementioned A cut, here are the swimmers who have tentatively qualified for Melbourne through day 1 of this qualification meet.

Kaylee McKeown – 100m back

– 100m back Mollie O’Callaghan – 100m back

Brad Woodward – 100m back

Madi Wilson – 200m free

Leah Neale – 200m free

Kyle Chalmers – 200m free

– 200m free Tommy Neill – 200m free

Chelsea Hodges – 100m breast

Jenna Strauch – 100m breast

Sam Williamson – 100m breast

Joshua Yong – 100m breast

Lani Pallister – 1500m free

Mack Horton – 800m free

– 800m free Alex Grant – 800m free



