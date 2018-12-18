Aussie Winnington Fires Off 200 Free World Junior Record (LCM)

2018 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing at the 2018 Queensland Championships in Brisbane, 18-year-old Elijah Winnington took down the men’s World Junior Record in the 200m freestyle.

Winnington competed in the open category on day 1 of these championships, where the Bond athlete produced a winning effort of 1:46.64. That mark fell just .24 shy of the WJR held by Russia’s Ivan Girev. Girev set the WJR at 1:46.20 while competing at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Tonight in Brisbane, however, Winnington got another chance to get the job done, and he wound up slicing .07 off of Girev’s mark to set the standard now at 1:46.13. The Aussie did so while racing in the men’s 17-18 age category 200m freestyle event.

Splits for Winnington tonight include 51.44 for the opening and 54.69 for the back half to give him the new WJR. For perspective, the teen’s 1:46.13 time tonight would have won the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

This is the 2nd international record for the rising star, who hit the short course meters WJR in the 400 freestyle at this year’s Aussie Short Course Championships.