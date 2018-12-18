Practice + Pancakes: Marlins of Raleigh Recover with Weak Stroke Focus

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Recently in North Carolina for winter Nats, SwimSwam headed over to the Marlins of Raleigh swim club to see what meet prep looked like for them. They actually had a group of kids who were already at nationals, a group that was getting ready for a meet in Charlotte that weekend, and a group that was getting ready for JR nats (also in Greensboro) the next weekend. Regardless of what group they were in, everyone got a recovery day. However, that didn’t mean just swimming easy for 2 hours. At MOR, recovery day means weak stroke focus day.

The main set (for the kids going to the meet in Charlotte) was as follows:

2x:

300 pull (25 Weak Stroke, 75 free)

2×125 IM Double weak stroke (make it fast)

6×50 1. SD 2. Free 3. Wk w/ TT @ 400IM pace

200 IM Pace + 7

6×25 1. Free 0 Splash (good technique) 2. FAST 3. scull (2nd round w/ fins)