Winnington Produces New SCM 400 Free World Junior Record

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2018 Australian Short Course Championships, 18-year-old Elijah Winnington produced a new World Junior Record in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Clocking 3:39.17 and finishing just .14 behind Jack McLoughlin’s gold medal-garnering effort of 3:39.03, Winnington of Bond Swimming Club fired off the best time of his career in the mid-distance event. Prior to this meet in Melbourne, Winnington’s personal best rested at the 3:46.02 he clocked last summer, so tonight was a defining moment for the young man.

When FINA first established the concept of World Junior Records, it defined benchmark standards to generate the first record and the men’s 400m free remained at that initial mark of 3:39.48. However, with his outing this evening, Winnington overtakes that standard and now establishes himself as the reigning World Junior Record holder.

With his head-turning swim, Winnington clinched a spot on the Australian SC Worlds roster, with his mark tonight dipping under the Aussie-dictated QT of 3:40.87.

Splits for Winnington’s WJR are below:

Name Age Team Prelims Finals FINA Points

2 WINNINGTON, ELI 18 BOND 3:41.93 3:39.17 908 30 r:+0.66 11.59 24.76 (13.17) 38.31 (13.55) 52.03 (13.72) 1:05.87 (13.84) 1:19.82 (13.95) 1:33.68 (13.86) 1:47.63 (13.95) 2:01.64 (14.01) 2:15.74 (14.10) 2:29.91 (14.17) 2:44.13 (14.22) 2:58.25 (14.12) 3:12.44 (14.19) 3:26.32 (13.88) 3:39.17 (12.85)