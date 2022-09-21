Auburn Adds All-American Diver Walker Creedon for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple-time Atlantic Coast Conference finalist and NCAA Qualifier, Walker Creedon has opted to continue his diving career in graduate school, transferring from the University of Virginia to Auburn University for this fall.

Creedon was a three-time NCAA qualifier while representing the Cavaliers. As a freshman, he qualified for the meet on both the 3-meter board and 10-meter platform. He ultimately took 23rd on the platform at the NCAA Championships. He posted his lifetime best platform score as a sophomore, scoring 384.25 at Zones to make himself the third best performer in UVA history in the event. He took 5th in the event at the ACC Championships and was named an All-American after the NCAA Championships were canceled due to Covid-19.

As a senior last season, he finished in the top-8 in both the platform and 1-meter competitions at the ACC Championships. His highest finish came on the platform, where he took fourth. He also added a personal best score of 326.90 on the 1-meter to make move into 7th all-time in the UVA record books.

Auburn had a solid diving group last season, putting up 111 points across the two springboards and the 10-meter platform at the 2022 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. The team will return all of its diving points from last season as well, with Conner Pruitt electing to take a 5th year to remain in Auburn for the 2022-2023 season. Pruitt contributed 42 points for the Tigers, highlighted by a 4th place finish on the 3-meter springboard. Whit Andrus also contributed top-16 finishes in all three diving events as a freshman, while sophomore Hunter Kebler took 7th on the platform.

The divers at Auburn are coached by Jeff Shaffer, who has been with the program since 1999. Shaffer has a pair of NCAA Coach of the Year titles to his name and has received the honor on eight different occasions at the conference level. He’s also produced seven NCAA Champions, twenty-six SEC champions, and nearly one hundred All-Americans.

