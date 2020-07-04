Aubin Dulin Transfers to NAIA School Milligan College

Aubin Dulin, a rising junior who swam for Tiffin University the last two years, has committed to swim for NAIA DI Milligan University. Her announcement comes after Tiffin announced that they were cutting their swimming program. Dulin, who is from Vic Fezensac, France, will join Milligan’s class of 2022.

At the 2020 Great Midwest-Mountain East Conference Championships, Dulin placed 5th in both the 200 breaststroke (2:08.65) and 400 IM (4:15.42) and 6th in the 100 breaststroke (58.93).

Dulin will make an immediate impact on Milligan when he arrives in the fall. Earlier this year at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, Dulin would have placed 2nd in both the 100 breaststroke (57.58) and 200 breaststroke (2:06.48) and placed 3rd in both the 200 IM (1:56.59) and 400 IM (4:14.18).

With these times, Dulin would have been Milligan’s fastest swimmer in those events at the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

Top SCY Times

100 breaststroke – 57.58

200 breaststroke – 2:06.48

200 IM – 1:56.59

400 IM – 4:14.18

At the Appalachian Conference Championships, Milligan would have placed 3rd as a team.