At 42 Years Old, Nicholas Santos Roars to #1 Time in the World with 22.73 50 FL

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

At 42 years old, Brazilian superstar Nicholas Santos is as fast as ever, breaking away from a stacked field in the men’s 50 fly final tonight at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy. Santos threw down an eye-popping 22.73 to win the race, easily qualifying for World Champs this summer.

Santos nearly broke his own Brazilian and South American Records, which stand at 22.60, a time which he swam in May of 2019. On top of that, Santos’ time marks the top performance in the world this year by a huge margin. France’s Florent Manaudou held the previous top time in the world this year at 23.31. Here are the top 5 times in the world this season (starting on September 1st, 2021):

Rank Time Swimmer Date 1 22.73 Nicholas Santos (BRA) 4/5/22 2 23.22 Girgori Pekarsky (BEL) 4/5/22 3 23.31 Florent Manaudou (FRA) 3/5/22 4 23.33 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN) 3/2/22 5 23.39 Maxime Grousset (FRA) 12/11/21

Santos has aged as well as anyone in the sport, becoming the oldest swimmer in history to win a world title this past December when he won the SCM 50 fly as SC World Champs in Abu Dhabi when he was 41. With the 22.73 tonight, it appears Santos may be ready to win an LCM world title this summer. 22.73 was the exact time it took to earn Silver at the last LC World Championships, which took place in 2019. In order to win Gold this year, Santos would have to go through Caeleb Dressel, who has a personal best of 22.35.