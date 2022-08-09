Ashley Sallows Hands Commitment to In-State Ohio University for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Sallows has announced her commitment to remain in-state to study and swim at NCAA Division I Ohio University in the fall of 2023.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Ohio University! I want to thank my family, coaches, especially Lew Timberman, teammates, and friends for helping me reach this point. I can’t wait to be a part of a team that is high-achieving in the pool and in the classroom. GO BOBCATS! 🐾💚”

Sallows, from Delaware, Ohio, currently attends Rutherford B Hayes High School where she is a rising senior. She represented her school at the 2022 OHSAA Division I (large school) State Swimming Championships, finishing 20th in the 200 freestyle (1:56.71) and 19th in the 500 freestyle (5:09.50). At the club level, Sallows competes for Buckeye Swim Club, where she holds multiple Sectional level qualifying times. Sallows most recently competed at the Tim Meyers Senior LC Invitational, where she posted personal best times in the 1500 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 200 IM in the long course pool.

Best Times SCY:

200 free: 1:55.39

500 free: 5:05.32

1000 free: 10:37.28

1650 free: 17:30.02

400 IM: 4:39.64

With more than a year left to improve before entering the NCAA, Sallows already looks to be a contributor for the Ohio University women. Her strongest events look to be the distance freestyle races, where Ohio lacked depth last season. In the 1650 freestyle, she would already rank 5th on the roster and her time in the 500 free would have ranked 8th. In addition, Sallows could add the 400 IM as a strong 3rd event as her time in that race ranks 6th on the roster.

At the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships, the Ohio University women finished 4th out of 8 teams, scoring 368 points. The team was led by McKenzie Grau, who finished 2nd in the 200 freestyle (1:47.89), 11th in the 100 freestyle (50.69), and 9th in the 50 freestyle (23.12).

With her commitment, Sallows joins Melanie Schweikert, Emma Lykins, and Katie Buroker in Ohio University’s class of 2027.

