Arizona State Runner-Up Kellan Pattison Sends Verbal to Navy

Kellan Pattison, a Summer Juniors qualifier and runner-up at the Arizona High School State Championships, has announced his verbal commitment to the Navy. A current high school senior at Chaparral Highschool in Scottsdale, Arizona, Pattison is set to join the Navy for the 2023-2024 season.

I’m so incredibly thankful for my family, Chaparral High School and Scottsdale Aquatic Club coaches, my friends and everyone who has supported me in my decision to continue my academic and swimming career at the United States Naval Academy! I couldn’t be happier to become a part of the Midshipmen! Go Navy, Beat Army!! The Naval Academy has such a strong and supportive team environment that is unlike anywhere else. Their program has a bright future as they continue to break their own goals for the program

Pattison currently trains and competes with the Scottsdale Aquatics Club. He is primarily a sprint freestyle and backstroke specialist, owning Summer Juniors qualifying times in the 100 and 200 backstroke and Winter Juniors standards in the 100 and 200 freestyle. He has swum in a variety of prestigious meets, including Speedo Sectionals, the Arizona High School Division I (large schools) State Championships, and the Speedo Summer Juniors National Championships.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.13

100 free- 45.19

200 free 1:39.12

100 back- 49.28

200 back- 1:47.04

200 IM 1:50.77

At the 2021 Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Division I State Meet, Pattison competed in the 100 back and 200 IM. In the 100 back, he finished third in prelims with a best time of 51.14, dropping .12 seconds. He went on to drop another .47 seconds in finals, finishing second in 50.67 seconds. At Speedo Sectionals about four months later, he lowered his record again, ultimately taking off nearly a second and a half to post a 49.28.

Pattison finished third in the 200 IM at the AIA Championships, posting a new lifetime best of 1:50.77 in the final.

Most recently, Pattison competed in the 2022 Summer Junior National Championships, taking on the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back and 200 back (LCM). He set new personal bests in all but the latter, with his top finish coming in the 100 free. In that race, he placed 47th and dropped nearly a full second to go 51.78. In the 200 back, Pattison dropped nearly two seconds, posting time of 2:09.08

At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, the Navy men took home the program’s 18th conference title. They finished with 870 points, scoring 133.5 more points than second place Army.

At the 2022 Championships, Pattison would have placed 12th in the 100 free (3rd for Navy) and 8th in the 200 free (again 3rd for Navy). In the backstrokes, he would have been 6th in the 100 and 4th in the 200, coming in 3rd and 2nd for the Navy, respectively. In every event besides the 200 free, the Navy swimmers who would have finished ahead of Pattison will have graduated prior to his arrival.

While the Navy’s current sprint free and back groups are relatively slim, Pattison will be joined by a number of fellow 2023 recruits that are looking to fill those events. These include Long Island Aquatic Club’s Matthew Beehler and Nation Capital Swim Club’s Kris Lawson.

Lawson holds a 49.16 in the 100 free and 49.55 in the 100 back. He also swims fly, owning a 100 fly time that would have placed 5th at last year’s Patriot League Championships. Beehler goes 46.20/1:41.93 in the freestyles and 49.47/1:46.18 in the backstrokes.

